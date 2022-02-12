Sun Devils Drop Road Test Against No. 22 Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Okla. – In a tough road test against No. 22 Oklahoma State, the Sun Devil Women’s Tennis team was outdone by the Cowgirls, 4-0, on Saturday afternoon at the Greenwood Tennis Center.
The Sun Devils (4-2) stumbled out of the gate early in doubles play, dropping matches on both Courts 2 & 3 to surrender the lone doubles point. Less than a week after being ranked as the nation’s No. 60 doubles team, Patricija Spaka and Domenika Turkovic were trending upwards on Court 1, leading 5-4, before play was halted after the Cowgirls clinched the doubles point.
In singles play, four Sun Devils were bested in the first singles set, creating a tricky path for a potential top-25 upset. Sedona Gallagher and Patricija Spaka earned wins in their first sets, 6-3 and 6-1, respectively. Both of their singles matches extended into a third set, but it ultimately wasn’t enough to piece together the comeback.
It is the first time this season the Sun Devils have been blanked in a match.
Up next for the Sun Devils is a welcomed five-match homestand that will stretch into early March. First on the docket is a bout with Kansas State (4-1) on Sunday, February 20, at 12 p.m. MST at the Whiteman Tennis Center. It’s the Sun Devils’ first home contest since a doubleheader sweep against Colorado State and New Mexico State on January 22.
Singles play
- Rioux (OSU) def. Morlet (ASU) 6-2, 6-2
- #30 Sawangkaew (OSU) def. Turkovic (ASU) 6-0, 6-0
- Gallagher (ASU) vs. Zerulo (OSU) 6-3, 0-6, 1-0, unfinished
- Orpana (OSU) def. Argyrokastriti (ASU) 6-1, 6-4
- Miyamoto (OSU) vs. Jankowski (ASU) 6-4, 6-6, unfinished
- Spaka (ASU) vs. Rojas (OSU) 6-1, 2-6, 4-1, unfinished
Order of finish: 2-1-4
Doubles play
- #60 Turkovic/Spaka (ASU) vs. Sawangkaew/Zerulo (OSU) 5-4, unfinished
- Rioux/Miyamoto (OSU) def. Morlet/Argyrokastriti (ASU) 6-1
- Orpana/Detkovskaya (OSU) def. Jankowski/Gallagher (ASU) 6-4
Order of finish: 2-3