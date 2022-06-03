SUN SENTINEL NAMES CHENMED A WINNER OF THE SOUTH FLORIDA TOP WORKPLACES 2022 AWARD

ChenMed locations at prime of Hospitals and Well being Techniques class
MIAMI, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — ChenMed has been awarded a Prime Office in South Florida 2022 honor by The Solar Sentinel, inserting fifth within the massive firm class. The checklist is predicated solely on employee feedback gathered by means of a third-party survey administered by worker engagement expertise companion Energage LLC. The nameless survey uniquely measures 15 tradition drivers which can be vital to the success of any group: together with alignment, execution, and connection, simply to call a number of.
“Throughout this very difficult time, Prime Workplaces has confirmed to be a beacon of sunshine for organizations, in addition to an indication of resiliency and robust enterprise efficiency,” mentioned Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “While you give your staff a voice, you come collectively to navigate challenges and form your path ahead. Prime Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works greatest for his or her group, to allow them to make knowledgeable choices which have a constructive affect on their individuals and their enterprise.”
In response to Simoukda Farina, regional vice chairman of ChenMed, “Validation by our crew members an awesome complement and testomony to the tradition we try so onerous to create. Our crew members are keen about altering healthcare and serving our seniors and we’re proud to have a good time accomplishments with them.”
The Solar Sentinel additionally offered ChenMed with an award for its values – Love, Accountability and Ardour – and the way they’re embedded in firm tradition.
Avianne Hospedales, regional chief medical officer of ChenMed, added, “When our staff are proud of their office it reveals within the constructive methods they work together with sufferers. And when sufferers really feel cherished, they’re extra prone to observe medical doctors’ orders in the end resulting in constructive outcomes.”
About Chenmed
ChenMed, headquartered in Miami, is a privately owned medical, administration and expertise firm that delivers the high-touch and personalised main care Medicare-eligible seniors have to get pleasure from higher well being. The corporate operates practically 100 senior medical facilities in 12 states. Named a Fortune 2020 “Change the World” company, a “Most Loved Workplace” by Newsweek Magazine, and a licensed Greatest Place to Work® by the Greatest Place to Work Institute, ChenMed brings concierge-style medication and higher well being outcomes to the neediest populations. ChenMed manufacturers embody Chen Senior Medical Center, Dedicated Senior Medical Center and JenCare Senior Medical Center. Because of its nimble and rising software program entity, Curity, ChenMed additionally was not too long ago named “A Best Place to Work in IT” by IDG’s Insider Professional and ComputerWorld.
About Energage
Making the world a greater place to work collectively.TM
Energage is a purpose-driven firm that helps organizations flip worker suggestions into helpful enterprise intelligence and credible employer recognition by means of Prime Workplaces. Constructed on 14 years of tradition analysis and the outcomes from 23 million staff surveyed throughout greater than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers essentially the most correct aggressive benchmark obtainable. With entry to a singular mixture of patented analytic instruments and knowledgeable steering, Energage clients lead the competitors with an engaged workforce and a possibility to realize recognition for his or her people-first method to tradition. For extra data or to appoint your group, go to energage.com or topworkplaces.com.
SOURCE ChenMed