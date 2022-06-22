Suncoast Blood in ‘urgent’ need of O+ and O- blood

Suncoast Blood Centers stated it is in pressing need of O+ and O- blood.
The nonprofit stated its reserves are dangerously low.
Click here or name 1-866-97-BLOOD to ebook an appointment to donate.
Suncoast has 5 totally different places in Bradenton, Lakeland Ranch, Sarasota, Venice and Port Charlotte.
