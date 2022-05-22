“Sunday Morning” Full Episode 5/22

Jane Pauley hosts our annual “Design Issue,” from Santa Barbara, Calif., in which we explore various ways design affects our lives. Featured: David Pogue looks at wearable health data monitors; Luke Burbank meets a couple who built their dream home out of recycled shipping containers; Tracy Smith explores the evolution of surfboards; Seth Doane meets a Welshman who transforms beaches into fleeting works of art; Martha Teichner looks at an innovative form of agriculture, vertical farming, while Kelefa Sanneh checks out “living walls” as interior décor; Serena Altschul checks out the latest fashion trend: second-hand clothes; and Susan Spencer delves into the artistry behind such household items as the paper clip. Also: Lee Cowan profiles singer Kenny Loggins.