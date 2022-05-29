Front Page

“Sunday Morning” Full Episode 5/29

May 29, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 5/29

Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Conor Knighton looks at how our most popular national parks are dealing with overcrowding. Plus: Ben Tracy explores the rebuilding of a town nearly destroyed by wildfires; Tracy Smith examines the unusual legal strategy used against a gunmaker by the families of Sandy Hook school shooting victims; Seth Doane learns how Australia responded to its worst mass shooting; Luke Burbank finds out how actor Austin Butler became The King in the new movie “Elvis”; Lilia Luciano interviews professor and activist Angela Davis; and Faith Salie checks out the vibrant pop art work of Romero Britto.

