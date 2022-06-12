Sunday Seminoles Summary: Florida State Seminoles Track & Field, Softball, Beach Volleyball, other Noles sports news

In case you missed final week’s ‘TN Triple-S’ right here is the recap on your comfort: Sunday Seminoles Summary: Florida State Softball, Golf, Swimming & Diving, other sports news.

The Florida State Seminole Baseball crew made the Nole News earlier this week:

Mike Martin Jr. fired after 3 seasons with Seminoles – For the primary time in 42 years, a member of the Martin household won’t be teaching Florida State Seminoles baseball.

FSU Baseball Coaching Search: Who ought to substitute Mike Martin Jr.? – It’s sizzling board season for Seminoles baseball head gig.

Here are a number of the other Seminole’s sports which are nonetheless in motion or are making news-most of the summaries are courtesy FSU Sports Info:

———

FSU indicators softball coach Lonni Alameda to extension

Texas A&M had been pursuing the nationwide title-winning coach

Florida State softball head coach Lonni Alameda has agreed to a contract extension, FSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford introduced Monday. “I am excited for Florida State…” continued

———

Trey Cunningham wins nationwide championship

Legacy secured.

Florida State Seminoles monitor and discipline athlete Trey Cunningham, one of many nation’s finest, took residence a nationwide title tonight, ending first within the 110M hurdles by logging a 13.00 — simply mere seconds from breaking the collegiate document. Continued

Odiong and 4x100m Relay Wrap Up NCAA Outdoor Championships with Podium Finishes

Edidiong Odiong and the 4x100m relay of Odiong, Savy’on Toombs, Ka’Tia Seymour and Ashley Seymour every posted podium finishes on the ultimate day of the NCAA Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.

The new ACC and faculty document holders completed fifth within the finals of the 4x100m relay with a time of 43.18. This is the fourth-straight 12 months that the Noles have earned First-Team All-America standing within the occasion.

Odiong picked up her third All-America efficiency of the week within the 200m sprint. Odiong completed seventh within the occasion with a time of twenty-two.70 to finish her profession with the Seminoles

Amani Heaven concluded her fabulous season within the discus with a Sixteenth-place end with a throw 52.24m. This outside season, Heaven turned a first-time scorer on the ACC Outdoor Championships with a runner-up end on the championships. She additionally turned a primary time qualifier for these NCAA Outdoor Championships and is simply the eleventh Nole at school historical past to earn All-America standing within the occasion.

Overall, the ladies ended the meet with 10 factors and twenty fourth within the crew standings. The ladies tabbed six first or second crew All-America performances whereas the lads had 9 first and second crew All-America performances.

For updates and unique content material all through the offseason, observe the Noles on Twitter (FSU_Track), Instagram (fsu_track) and Facebook (Florida State Track and Field).

Florida State All-Americans

Men

First-Team All-Americans

Trey Cunningham (110m Hurdles)

Jeremiah Davis (Long Jump; Triple Jump)

Isaac Grimes (Long Jump)

Jo’Vaughn Martin (100m Dash)

Adriaan Wildschutt (10,000m run)

Second-Team All-Americans

Ahmed Muhumed (5000m run)

Adriaan Wildschutt (5000m run)

4x100m Relay (Taylor Banks, Amir Willis, Don’dre Swint, Jo’Vaughn Martin

4x400m Relay (Alex Collier, Sean Watkins Jr., James Rivera, DaeQwan Butler

Honorable Mention

Taylor Banks (100m Dash)

Jacore Irving (Triple Jump)

Women’s All-Americans

First-Team All-Americans

Edidiong Odiong (200m Dash)

Sara Zabarino (Javelin)

4x100m Relay (Edidiong Odiong, Savy’on Toombs, Ka’Tia Seymour, Ashley Seymour)

Second-Team All-Americans

Amani Heaven (Discus)

Kelechi Nwanaga (Javelin)

Edidiong Odiong (100m Dash)

——

Zabarino Earns First-Team All-America Honors within the Javelin

Sara Zabarino led the best way for the Noles incomes First-Team All-America honors within the javelin on the second day of the NCAA Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.

“I thought we competed really well today. We had a school record in the 4x100m relay and two No. 2 FSU all-time performances with Blessing and Sara. We have the opportunity to put it together and maybe get to top 10 or top 15 team performance on Saturday,” Head Coach Bob Braman stated.

Zabarino shined beneath the brilliant lights of Hayward Field Thursday evening. Zabarino threw 55.61m on her third throw of the day to complete fifth. Zabarino now holds the highest two marks at school historical past as she broke the varsity document on the ACC Outdoor Championships with a mark of 55.66m. This is the primary time Zabarino has earned First-Team All-America honors after she earned honorable point out final season within the occasion. Kelechi Nwanaga earned All-America standing as properly, as she completed eleventh with a mark of 53.37m

The 4x100m relay started the evening off with a bang with a record-breaking efficiency. Edidiong Odiong, Savy’on Toombs, Ka’Tia Seymour and Ashley Seymour mixed to interrupt the ACC document and the 29-year-old faculty document with a time of 42.78. The Noles had the fifth-fastest time of the three heats and completed second of their warmth to robotically qualify for the finals. The finals will happen on Saturday at 5:32 p.m. on ESPN.

Odiong climbed the document books once more within the 200m sprint, however extra importantly, she certified for the finals within the occasion. Odiong ran a private finest 22.43 to complete because the sixth-best qualifier among the many three heats. Odiong’s time is now No. 2 all-time in FSU historical past. She will run for a nationwide title at 7:07 p.m. on Saturday on ESPN.

The males will probably be again in motion and can look to convey residence some extra hardware. Jeremiah Davis and Jacore Irving will get issues going within the discipline at 9:20 p.m. within the triple soar whereas Trey Cunningham will begin issues on the monitor within the 110m hurdles at 9:40 p.m. ESPN2 could have the protection.

——

Davis, Grimes and Wildschutt Garner Podium Finishes at NCAA Championships

The Florida State monitor and discipline crew scored 16 factors and earned three podium finishes on the primary day of the NCAA Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. After two occasions scored, the Noles at present sit in second within the crew standings.

Jeremiah Davis and Isaac Grimes placed on a present within the lengthy soar that led to an exciting however heartbreaking end for the Seminoles. On his fifth soar, Davis jumped a private finest 8.00m to maneuver him into first, and Grimes adopted him with a mark of seven.97m to maneuver him into second. Davis had the lead into the ultimate soar however Wayne Pinnock from Tennessee tied his mark of 8.00m and gained the occasion due to having a second-best soar. Grimes would end third. Davis and Grimes turned the primary lengthy soar duo at school historical past to garner First Team All-America honors.

Adriaan Wildschutt continued his illustrious profession with the Seminoles with one other podium end within the 10,000m run. Wildschutt ran 28:28.18 to complete seventh to earn his second-straight First Team All-America honor within the occasion.

Trey Cunningham and Jo’Vaughn Martin every punched their ticket to championship Friday of their respective occasions. Cunningham cruised to win his warmth within the 110m hurdles with a time of 13.21 to take the highest qualify time 0.12 seconds. The championship race will start at 9:42 p.m.

Martin had a really spectacular warmth in a stacked 100m sprint clocking the second-fastest time within the qualifying spherical with a time of 10.10. Martin will go for a nationwide title at 9:52 p.m. on Friday evening.

———

Four Seminoles Selected to 2022 Beach Collegiate National Team

Alaina Chacon, Maddie Anderson, Paige Kalkhoff and Torrey Van Winden have been chosen to hitch the Beach Collegiate National Team (BCNT) on June 12-18 on the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center in California.

The BCNT consists of 16 males and 17 ladies chosen from seaside packages throughout the nation. Spring graduates, Alaina Chacon and Torrey Van Winden are two of 4 athletes which have earned spots on the BCNT in 2020, 2021, and 2022. Florida State is tied with USC with a excessive of 4 athletes on the roster.

The ladies’s roster boasts 12 All-Americans from 11 totally different colleges. While the crew is just not affiliated with competitors, the week will consist of coaching with elite workers. Beach Volleyball Hall of Fame member, Patty Dodd will function the top coach for the ladies assisted by three-time Olympian and reigning gold medalist, April Ross.

2022 Women’s Beach Collegiate National Team Roster

Name (Height; Hometown; School; USAV Region)

Maddie Anderson (6-2; Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.; Florida State; Florida)

Alaina Chacon (5-8; Crown Point, Ind.; Florida State; Hoosier)

Paige Kalkhoff (5-9; Cincinnati, Ohio; Florida State; Ohio Valley)

Torrey Van Winden (6-3; Napa Valley, Calif.; Florida State; Northern California)

———

Two Seminoles Named PING All-Americans

Frederik Kjettrup and Brett Roberts of Florida State Men’s Golf have been chosen as PING Honorable Mention All-Americans, introduced by the Golf Coaches Association of America.

Kjettrup turns into the thirty fifth All-American in Florida State Men’s Golf historical past, whereas Roberts repeats the feat from his freshman 12 months in 2020-21. Roberts turns into the twelfth males’s golfer at Florida State to earn All-America honors in a number of years.

Both student-athletes have been instrumental within the Seminoles making one other run on the NCAA Finals, the place they tied for twenty first at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Kjettrup garnered a Top 50 participant rating from Golfstat on the finish of the season, and earned All-ACC Team honors following a noticeable enchancment in his second 12 months. He shot two rounds of 64 at The Valspar Invitational this 12 months, tying for the eighth-lowest rounds ever at school historical past.

The native of Denmark is making ready for his first journey to the Arnold Palmer Cup, which is held July 1-3 on the Golf Club de Genève in Cologny, Switzerland.

Roberts had a powerful run to finish his second 12 months with the Seminoles, profitable the NCAA Palm Beach Regional at PGA National after taking pictures 7-under. He turned the fourth Seminole to win an NCAA Regional however the first since Drew Kittleson in 2010.

The native of Coral Springs, Fla., recorded a scoring common of 72.46 and shot +0.97 vs. par in 2021-22. He led the crew with 11 rounds performed within the 60s and entered the NCAA Final taking pictures 19-under over his earlier seven rounds.

Roberts earned Top 10 finishes on the Jackson Stephens Cup (T8th), Cabo Collegiate Invitational (T10th), the ACC Men’s Golf Championship (ninth) and the NCAA Palm Beach Regional (1st).

———

Seminole Duo In Curtis Cup Championship

The Great Britain & Ireland Team on the 2022 Curtis Cup could have a decidedly Seminole theme as Florida State teammates Charlotte Heath and Amelia Williamson start play within the championship Friday morning on the Merion Golf Club. Along with their teammates, the 2 Seminoles will look to wrestle the celebrated Curtis Cup from the United States squad which has gained the final two competitions.

The biennial occasion matches the highest feminine beginner golfers from Great Britain & Ireland towards the highest feminine beginner golfers from the United States. The groups are made up of eight gamers that compete in numerous match play matches in both singles or foursomes. Play begins on Friday with three four-ball matches, adopted by three foursome matches.

Of the 41 matches performed on this collection by way of 2021, the U.S. aspect has gained 30 matches, GB&I crew has gained eight with three matches ending in ties.

“To have two players competing in the Curtis Cup is tremendous,” stated Florida State Head Coach Amy Bond. “Amelia and Charlotte have worked hard and earned their selection onto the GB&I team.”

For Williamson, who earned All-American and All-ACC honors for the primary time in her profession this previous season, taking part in within the Curtis Cup is a lifelong dream.

“I dreamed of being in the Curtis Cup squad when I first started playing golf as a little girl,” stated Williamson. “It is the biggest amateur golf tournament any female GB&I player can participate in.”

Heath, who additionally earned All-American and All-ACC honors for the Seminoles in 2022, makes her second consecutive look for the GB&I crew as a Curtis Cup veteran.

“It’s always something to be proud of when you represent your country,” stated Heath. “I loved being with the team all week because they were so much fun. Being with the team again, most of us played last season, so I’m excited to be with the girls again.”

Heath was a member of the 2021 GB&I Cup crew that fell to the United States by a 12.5-7.5 on the Conwy Golf Club in Wales. In final 12 months’s match, the GB&I crew started rapidly by profitable two of three foursomes (alternate shot) matches after which profitable two of the three afternoon fourballs on the primary day of competitors.

Heath teamed with Annabell Fuller to realize a kind of foursome victories with a 4&3 win over Rachel Kuehn and Emilia Migliaccio of the United States.

Williamson and Heath each loved stellar seasons in main Florida State to its finest season in program historical past this previous 12 months.

Williamson (72.04 stroke common) and Heath (72.90) helped lead the Seminoles to the crew title on the NCAA Tallahassee Regional Championship and a tied for fifth place end in on the NCAA Championship Finals.

Williamson earned her first profession victory on the Florida State Match Up whereas Heath earned a career-high 5 top-10 finishes together with a tied for tenth place end on the ACC Championships.

“I feel like I had a great season as a Florida State senior, and my confidence level most definitely reflects that,” stated Williamson. “However, I don’t want to become overconfident and take my foot off the gas. I just want to use this confidence to my advantage and not let it get to my head.”

Heath was considered one of Florida State’s most constant gamers this spring. She led the crew with 17 of 21 rounds scored at 75 or higher and two scores carded within the 60’s. She shot her season-low rating of 67 twice – within the Schooner Fall Classic and the Jim West Challenge.

“I’m really excited to be selected again,” stated Heath. “I think last year the Americans played much more aggressive than us, so it is definitely something to take into the week.”

In addition to serving to the GB&I crew to a crew championship, Williamson and Heath are each trying ahead to gaining an unimaginable quantity of expertise throughout their week-long keep in Philadelphia. Already, they’ve performed quite a few golf programs within the space and hit wedge photographs off of residence plate at Citizen’s Bank Park – the house of the Philadelphia Phillies.

“I hope to gain a lot of experience from playing Merion Golf Club,” stated Williamson who could have each her mum and pop as members of her gallery in the course of the week. “It is a really tough golf course and has features which I’ve by no means been uncovered. I wish to take my sport to the skilled ranks, so these are issues which I have to get accustomed to. “

As an illustration of this system she has constructed, Bond has the chance to look at two of the highest golfers in program historical past on one of many greatest phases in beginner golf.

“What a great honor for them to compete in this prestigious event,” stated Bond. “I am excited to have the opportunity to watch them this weekend and cheer them on. This weekend I am not a coach but a fan and a guest, which is something I am really looking forward to.”

Hule Earns All-ACC First-Team Honors

Florida State’s All-American Petra Hule has been named to the All-ACC First-Team in a vote by the league 14 head coaches. It marks the primary time Hule has earned All-ACC honors and the nineteenth consecutive 12 months no less than one Florida State participant has earned All-ACC honors. The Seminoles have had no less than one participant named to the All-ACC crew in every of the final 18 years.

“Being an All-ACC First-Team selection is quite an accomplishment,” stated Head Coach Jen Hyde. “We are in the best tennis conference in the nation, and to be a first team selection speaks volumes about the extraordinary season Petra just had.”

Hule led the Seminoles to the Round of 32 within the NCAA Championships – marking the fourth consecutive match look for Hyde’s Florida State program. The Seminoles defeated FIU within the first spherical of the NCAA Championships, marking the fifth consecutive NCAA Championship through which the Seminoles have gained no less than one match.

Hule, who accomplished her profession because the second-winningest participant at school historical past, was ranked No. 7 nationally within the ultimate ITA singles rankings of the 2020-22 season. She ranked as excessive as No. 3 nationally in singles (May 4) and was the No. 3 seed within the NCAA Singles Championship. Hule’s her No. 3 rating is the best at school historical past – she started the autumn season ranked No. 125 nationally and performed her means up the rankings all through the season

First-Team All-ACC

Petra Hule, Florida State

Florida State’s All-ACC Selections

1992, Audra Brannon

1993, Laura Randmaa, Audra Brannon

1994, Audra Brannon, Lori Sowell

1995, Lori Sowell

1996, Elke Juul, Lori Sowell

1997, Ann Olsson, Lori Sowell

1999, Kia Asberg, Alida Gallovits, Marina Raic

2000, Kia Asberg, Alida Gallovits

2001, Alida Gallovits

2003, Anca Dimitrescu

2004, Anca Dimitrescu, Mihaela Moldovan

2005, Mihaela Moldovan

2006, Ania Rynarzewska

2007, Lauren Macfarlane, Nicola Slater

2008, Lauren Macfarlane, Katie Rybakova

2009, Katie Rybakova, Noemie Scharle

2010, Lauren McCreless, Katie Rybakova

2011, Katie Rybkakova, Francesca Segrelli

2013, Daneika Borthwick

2014, Kerrie Cartwright (Second-Team), Daneika Borthwick (Third-Team)

2015, Daneika Borthwick (Third-Team), Gabriella Castenada (Third-Team)

2016, Daneika Borthwick (First-Team)

2017, Gabriella Castenada (Third-Team)

2018, Carla Touly (First-Team), Petra Hule (Second-Team)

2019, Emmanuelle Salas (Second-Team), Carla Touly (Second-Team), Anna Oparenovic (Third-Team)

2020, No Selections

2021, Guilia Pairone (First-Team), Emmanuelle Salas (Second-Team)

2022, Petra Hule (First-Team)

Pourroy, Petrovic Earn All-ACC Honors for Men’s Tennis

The Florida State males’s tennis program added two awards for the season as Loris Pourroy and Andreja Petrovic earned 2022 All-ACC honors. Pourroy was named All-ACC First Team and Petrovic was positioned on the All-ACC Third Team.

This is the second All-ACC honor for Pourroy after he earned second-team honors in 2021. Pourroy is the 14th Seminole to win All-ACC honors in a number of seasons. Earlier this spring, Pourroy was named ACC Player of the Week in back-to-back weeks.

The sophomore from Gap, France, just lately competed within the NCAA Singles Championship and completed because the 51st-ranked participant within the nation. Pourroy additionally landed at 81st within the doubles rankings with Sebastian Arcila.

Pourroy completed the season tied for the crew lead in singles wins with 15, together with 5 of these in convention play. He defeated six ranked singles opponents this season highlighted by a win over 57th-ranked Axel Nefve from No. 35 Notre Dame to clinch the crew victory over the Fighting Irish within the second spherical of the ACC Tournament.

In doubles, Pourroy performed primarily with Petrovic, and the pair completed 7-3 total with an undefeated 4-0 document within the ACC.

Petrovic, a sophomore from Oslo, Norway, claimed his first All-ACC honor this season whereas taking part in totally on court docket two. He completed just one victory behind Pourroy for the crew lead in singles wins with 14 and earned 12 doubles wins.

He beat One hundred and first-ranked Robin Catry from No. 20 North Carolina State in straight units for considered one of his 5 convention singles victories.

Pourroy and Petrovic are the primary FSU duo to earn All-ACC honors since Alex Knaff and Lucas Poullain notched convention awards in 2019.

Women’s Hoops Signs Brianna Turnage

Florida State Women’s Basketball Head Coach Brooke Wyckoff has introduced this system’s third new addition this low season, as Top 100 signee Brianna “Snoop” Turnage (Atlanta, Ga.) has inked her National Letter of Intent.

Turnage, an athletic guard who performed with incoming McDonald’s All-American Ta’Niya Latson at Westlake High School, was ranked 61st total within the class of 2021.

Women’s Hoops Signs Brianna Turnage

“We are very excited to announce the addition of Brianna ‘Snoop’ Turnage to our roster,” Wyckoff stated. “Brianna brings length, versatility and skill on both ends of the floor and comes to Florida State with a strong desire to compete and win. I am looking forward to watching her growth and development over the next four years both on and off the basketball court.”

Turnage brings a championship pedigree to the Seminoles after teaming with Latson to win the 2021 GEICO National Championship. The uptempo guard averaged 10.0 factors, 7.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.9 blocks in that season, showcasing her capacity to do a little bit of all the pieces on the court docket.

In the 2020-21 12 months, Turnage additionally shot 53 % from the ground and had a 1.2 assist-turnover ratio. She earned second crew all-metro honors as a senior.

In her four-year highschool profession at Westlake, the Atlanta native shot 47 % total, together with 41 % from 3-point vary as a freshman. In the 2021 class, she was rated as a Top 25 guard at twenty fourth.

Turnage additionally helped her highschool to 4 state championships within the talent-rich state of Georgia. She completed her profession averaging 5.6 rebounds per sport whereas taking part in in 115 video games.

Nicknamed “Snoop,” Turnage joins gifted guard additions Taylor O’Brien (Bucknell switch), Jazmine Massengill (Kentucky switch) and incoming freshman Latson in serving to present the Seminoles with a number of play-making choices within the again court docket.