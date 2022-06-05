Sunday’s funeral in Uvalde remembers Alithia Ramirez, 10

A 10-year-old lady who dreamed of being an artist earlier than she was killed at Robb Elementary Faculty might be remembered at a funeral service Sunday.

Alithia Ramirez was among the many 19 college students and two lecturers killed within the Could 24 massacre. Her funeral is scheduled for three p.m. at First Baptist Church in Uvalde.

Alithia Ramirez was fatally shot Tuesday, Could 24, 2022, in a mass taking pictures at Robb Elementary Faculty in Uvalde, Texas.

Alithia was described in her obituary as a “good, gifted, dependable, extraordinarily loving younger woman” who needed to attend artwork college in Paris. She beloved to play soccer. In a gathering with Joe Biden, Alithia’s dad and mom mentioned the president requested if he might have one in every of her items to hold within the White Home, KENS-TV reported.

“She was very dependable, at all times needed to maintain everybody, and was a job mannequin to her siblings,” the obituary reads.

Alithia turned 10 on the finish of April. A photograph captured her smiling, together with her palms behind her again, carrying a “Peace out Single Digits #I’m10” t-shirt and a pink “Birthday Woman” ribbon.

She is survived by her dad and mom and two siblings, in addition to prolonged household.

Funerals for the 21 victims are scheduled via the tip of June.