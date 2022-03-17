Suni Lee describes battle with impostor syndrome after winning Olympic gold

Tim Clayton/Corbis by way of Getty Photographs

(NEW YORK) — Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Suni Lee is opening up in regards to the psychological well being struggles she says she has confronted since competing within the Tokyo Olympics final summer season, together with nervousness and impostor syndrome.

“I really feel like after the Olympics, there’s simply been a lot doubt in like, ‘Oh, she should not have received Olympics, blah, blah, blah,’ and it actually hits my soul,” Lee, 19, mentioned this week in an interview with ESPN, including, “I believe I simply put in my head that I did not should win.”

Lee, who grew up in Minnesota, received gold within the gymnastics all-around competitors in Tokyo, making her the fifth American feminine gymnast in a row to win that title. She additionally helped lead the U.S. girls’s workforce to a silver medal within the workforce competitors.

Lee’s teammate, Simone Biles, had been favored to win the gold within the all-around competitors, however withdrew from that competitors to give attention to her psychological well being.

Lee started her faculty profession at Auburn College after the Olympics and instructed ESPN she struggled with a insecurity.

“Like impostor syndrome,” she mentioned. “That is precisely what I’ve. And it is very onerous. It was very onerous for me to inspire myself the primary couple of weeks right here as a result of it was like I did not need to do gymnastics, I hated it.”

Lee mentioned the extreme fame she garnered after the Olympics additionally led to nervousness so crippling she thought-about pulling out of her faculty gymnastics meets, in accordance with ESPN.

In Tokyo, Lee made historical past as the primary Hmong American to compete for Workforce USA and the primary to win a gold medal on the Olympics.

“I might have nervousness assaults on the meets,” she mentioned. “Like the primary couple of the meets of this season, I used to be a wreck as a result of it was like fixed screaming my title and like, ‘Suni, can you are taking an image?’ or ‘Are you able to signal an autograph?’ whereas I am attempting to pay attention.”

She continued, “When all people expects you to be good for Auburn, it is actually onerous for me simply mentally, as a result of I already put a lot stress on myself that when I’ve that additional stress stress added on to it, I simply type of break.”

Lee mentioned she has used journaling as a software to assist her cope. In February, she shared a web page from her journal on Twitter.

In her pre-meet notes, Lee wrote to herself, “Be common Suni. Nothing extra. Nothing much less. You might be ok. Have religion. Be nice.”

“I believe it is vital as a result of a whole lot of the occasions individuals neglect that we’re human,” Lee instructed ESPN. “I believe individuals simply take a look at me as a well-known particular person; they do not truly take a look at me as an individual and to type of see that we are able to make errors, too.”

What to find out about impostor syndrome

Lee will not be alone in talking about imposter syndrome, a type of mental self-doubt that may be accompanied by nervousness and melancholy, in accordance with the American Psychological Affiliation (APA).

Excessive-achieving figures starting from former first girl Michelle Obama to Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis and Fb government Sheryl Sandberg have additionally spoken out about feeling a way of impostor syndrome, regardless of their document of accomplishments.

Lisa Orbe-Austin, a licensed psychologist and the writer of Personal Your Greatness: Overcome Impostor Syndrome, describes the sensation of imposter syndrome as, “A phenomenon the place highly-skilled, skilled, certified, credentialed individuals haven’t internalized these credentials or expertise and, on account of that, worry being uncovered as a fraud.”

“The thought of fraudulence in imposter syndrome is that you do not have the talents. You do not have the credibility. You do not have the competence, and that you simply’re hiding it,” Orbe-Austin instructed ABC Information’ Good Morning America final yr. “The results of it’s typically burnout, exhaustion, a continuing feeling of fatigue as a result of they’re continually overworking to cowl up this expertise of fraudulence.”

As many as 70% of individuals expertise impostor syndrome, in accordance with Orbe-Austin, who famous the situation has been studied for greater than 40 years and has “important quantities of analysis” behind it.

“Sometimes, imposter syndrome makes you much less glad in your job,” she mentioned. “It additionally impacts your capability to really feel like you may negotiate for your self since you’re simply glad to be there.”

Impostor syndrome can typically stem from early childhood roles and household dynamics, in accordance with Orbe-Austin.

The APA notes that emotions of being an impostor can “typically go hand in hand” with perfectionism, explaining, “So-called impostors assume each activity they sort out needs to be executed completely, and so they hardly ever ask for assist.”

Whereas impostor syndrome can occur to women and men and other people of all backgrounds and races, there are “additive results” for individuals of shade, in accordance with Orbe-Austin.

“There was analysis to indicate that if you end up an individual of shade and also you expertise imposter syndrome, you even have larger ranges of hysteria and better ranges of discrimination-related melancholy,” she mentioned.

In relation to dealing with the emotions of self-doubt, Orbe-Austin mentioned it is vital to establish and bear in mind why an individual is profitable.

“The rationale you’re profitable is as a result of you will have abilities, skills, credentials, competencies that you simply’re not conscious of, that you simply’re having bother internalizing, however that is the rationale why you are profitable,” she mentioned. “The impostor syndrome will not be the rationale.”

