Suns’ Devin Booker clears NBA’s COVID protocols after four-game absence, available to play Wednesday vs. Heat

Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker is coming off the NBA’s well being and security protocols and accessible to play in Wednesday night time’s sport towards the Miami Warmth, the team announced. Booker returns to the Suns after a one-week absence. Phoenix went 3-1 in his absence, together with two shut wins over the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic.

It is a clear enhance for the West’s top-seeded Suns, who’re at the moment with out All-Star guard Chris Paul for the foreseeable future — presumably till the playoffs — as he recovers from a thumb fracture. In Paul’s absence, the Suns will want Booker to shoulder a lot of the offensive accountability. Whereas he was out, nonetheless, Cam Johnson and Deandre Ayton did their half in boosting Phoenix to a few wins with its prime stars each out of the lineup.

Please examine the opt-in field to acknowledge that you simply want to subscribe. Thanks for signing up!

Keep watch over your inbox.

Sorry!

There was an error processing your subscription.



The Suns maintain an eight-game lead over the Memphis Grizzlies, who jumped the Golden State Warriors for second place within the West. With Booker now again, Phoenix, one of many deepest groups within the league, can concentrate on including to its lead atop the convention. The workforce concludes its street journey with Wednesday’s matchup towards the East’s No. 1 seed in Miami earlier than returning to Phoenix for a two-game homestand.