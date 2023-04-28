Suns’ Kevin Durant signs lifetime deal with Nike, joins Michael Jordan and LeBron James

Kevin Durant has signed a lifetime deal with Nike, which makes him simply the 3rd NBA participant to signal one of these deal, becoming a member of Michael Jordan and LeBron James. Durant has been a Nike endorser since his rookie season in 2007, and he has launched 15 signature sneakers with them up to now. “When I first signed with Nike, I couldn’t have dreamed of how far we’d go in this partnership,” Durant mentioned of the lifetime deal, by means of Boardroom. “We’ve done amazing work creatively and philanthropically. We’ve traveled the world together and built a business that will now last forever. I’m excited for the future and honored to be in rare company with this deal.”

Nike EVP of world sports activities advertising, John Slusher mentioned, “As one of the best basketball players in the world, Kevin Durant has been an important part of the Nike family for the past 16 years. We look forward to continuing to serve the next generation of athletes together.”

Throughout his NBA occupation, Durant has received two championships, two Finals MVP Awards, and a standard season MVP Award, all whilst dressed in Nikes. The corporate is understandably extremely joyful to proceed their partnership with him.

Durant is not the one Phoenix Suns participant with ties to Nike. Suns taking pictures guard Devin Booker shall be getting his personal signature shoe with the corporate subsequent yr.