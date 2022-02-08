Suns vs. 76ers prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 8 best bets from model on 65-36 run

The league-leading Phoenix Suns seek their 14th win in 15 games when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. Phoenix (43-10) improved to an NBA-best 21-5 on the road with Monday’s 127-124 triumph at Chicago as Devin Booker led six Suns in double figures with 38 points. The 76ers (32-21) are seeking their seventh win in nine contests after Joel Embiid poured in 40 points in a 119-108 road triumph over the Bulls on Sunday.

Tipoff at the Wells Fargo Center is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a one-point favorite in the latest 76ers vs. Suns odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 218.5. Before making any Suns vs. 76ers picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters Week 17 of the 2021-22 NBA season on a stunning 65-36 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning almost $2,400. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Sixers vs. Suns, and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model’s picks. Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Suns vs. Sixers:

76ers vs. Suns spread: Philadelphia -1

76ers vs. Suns over-under: 218.5 points

76ers vs. Suns money line: Philadelphia -115, Phoenix -105

PHI: The 76ers are 0-5 against the spread in their last five games following an ATS win

PHO: The Suns are 6-2 ATS in their last eight road contests

Featured Game | Philadelphia 76ers vs. Phoenix Suns

Why the Suns can cover

Booker leads Phoenix in scoring with an average of 25.5 points but has poured in at least 32 in three of his last four games. The 25-year-old had a strong first half on Monday, registering 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting. Booker also went 5-for-10 from beyond the arc against Chicago, his highest total of made 3-pointers since also sinking five on Jan. 17 at San Antonio.

Five other members of the Suns scored in double figures, with Chris Paul recording 19 on 7-of-11 shooting. The 36-year-old point guard, who leads the NBA with an average of 10.4 assists, dished out 11 against the Bulls for his 27th double-double of the season and fifth in six contests. Phoenix shot 54.4 percent from the floor on Monday and are first in the league in shooting at 47.9 percent.

Why the 76ers can cover

Embiid also grabbed 10 rebounds on Sunday to register his fourth consecutive double-double and 24th this season. The 27-year-old leads the NBA with an average of 29.3 points and has scored at least 25 in 20 straight contests. With his seventh 40-point performance of the season, Embiid joined Allen Iverson (27) as the only players in franchise history to produce 25 or more points in at least 20 consecutive games.

Tobias Harris also had a solid game against Chicago as he recorded 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting while adding eight rebounds and five assists. The 29-year-old did most of his damage in the second half, scoring 16 points – including 11 in the fourth quarter. Tyrese Maxey had 16 points and dished out six assists, marking the sixth consecutive contest in which he has registered at least six.

How to make 76ers vs. Suns picks

SportsLine’s model is leaning under on the total, projecting 218 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time. You can only see the model’s pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Suns vs. Sixers? And which side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.