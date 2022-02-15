Suns vs. Clippers prediction, odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 15 best bets from model on 67-39 run

The Phoenix Suns put the NBA’s best record on the line on Tuesday. The Suns are 46-10, leading the competition by multiple games, and Phoenix is 24-5 in home tilts. Phoenix welcomes the Los Angeles Clippers to Footprint Center, with the Clippers (29-30) operating on the second night of a back-to-back. Landry Shamet (ankle) and Cameron Payne (wrist) are out for the Suns. Los Angeles remains without Kawhi Leonard (knee), Paul George (elbow) and Norman Powell (foot), while Luke Kennard (ankle) is day-to-day.

Tipoff is at 10 p.m. ET in Phoenix. Caesars Sportsbook lists Phoenix as the 12.5-point home favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 222.5 in the latest Clippers vs. Suns odds.

Suns vs. Clippers spread: Suns -12.5

Suns vs. Clippers over-under: 222.5 points

Suns vs. Clippers money line: Suns -1000, Clippers +650

LAC: The Clippers are 3-6 against the spread with no rest

PHX: The Suns are 15-14 against the spread in home games

Why the Clippers can cover

The Clippers inflict damage on opponents from the 3-point line on the offensive end. L.A. is in the top 10 in the NBA in 3-point accuracy, making 36 percent of attempts, and the Clippers are also in the top 10 in free-throw accuracy at more than 78 percent. Phoenix is No. 27 in the league in blocked shots, and the Suns are in the bottom 10 in free-throw attempts and 3-pointers per game on offense.

The Clippers also play tremendous defense, giving up fewer than 1.09 points per possession. L.A. is in the top eight of the NBA in both field-goal percentage allowed and 3-point percentage allowed. The Clippers are even better in preventing free-throw attempts, giving up fewer than 20 per game, and L.A. is above-average in both assist prevention and turnover creation, utilizing athleticism and a switch-heavy scheme to great effectiveness.

Why the Suns can cover

Phoenix is elite on both ends of the floor. That leads the Suns to the best record and best net rating in the NBA, and Phoenix is No. 2 in the league in offensive efficiency. The Suns are making 48.1 percent of field-goal attempts, No. 2 in the league, with top-eight marks in 2-point shooting, 3-point shooting and free-throw shooting. Phoenix is averaging 27.0 assists per game, No. 5 in the NBA, and the Suns turn the ball over on only 12.9 percent of possessions. Phoenix generates 2.09 assists for every turnover, with the Suns also assisting on 62.5 percent of field goals.

On the other end, the Suns are No. 4 in the league in defensive efficiency, and Phoenix is allowing opponents to shoot just 44.1 percent from the field and 33.5 percent from 3-point range. Phoenix allows only 22.2 assists per game, with top-10 marks in turnovers created (14.7 per game), steals (8.5 per game) and points allowed in the paint (45.0 per game). The Clippers are in the bottom five of the NBA in offensive efficiency, with poor metrics in free-throw creation and rebounding.

