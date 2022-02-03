Suns vs. Hawks prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 3 best bets from model on 62-32 run

The Phoenix Suns boast the NBA’s best record, winning 41 of the team’s first 50 games this season. On Thursday, the Suns will face an intriguing road test in front of a national audience as they visit the Atlanta Hawks. Phoenix is on an 11-game winning streak, with Atlanta winning seven of the last eight contests to improve to 24-26. Trae Young (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Atlanta, with Cameron Payne (wrist) and Landry Shamet (ankle) ruled out for Phoenix.

Caesars Sportsbook lists Phoenix as a four-point road favorite, and tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. The total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, or the Over-Under, is 226.5 in the latest Suns vs. Hawks odds.

Suns vs. Hawks spread: Suns -4

Suns vs. Hawks over-under: 226.5 points

Suns vs. Hawks money line: Suns -180, Hawks +155

PHX: The Suns are 15-8 against the spread in road games

ATL: The Hawks are 13-13 against the spread in home games

Featured Game | Atlanta Hawks vs. Phoenix Suns

Why the Suns can cover

Phoenix is excellent on the offensive end, and Atlanta struggles mightily on defense. The Suns are scoring 1.13 points per possession, third-best in the NBA, and Phoenix leads the NBA in field goal percentage at 47.8 percent. The Suns are No. 4 in the league in three-point accuracy, making 36.6 percent of shots, and Phoenix is in the top seven in free throw accuracy and assists.

The Suns produce 1.98 assists per turnover, No. 3 in the NBA, and Phoenix commits only 13.4 giveaways per game. Phoenix also assists on nearly 62 percent of field goals, and the Suns average 47.8 points in the paint per game. The Hawks are No. 27 in the NBA in defensive rating this season, and Atlanta struggles to create havoc. The Hawks are No. 28 in turnover creation, with bottom-five marks in assists allowed and two-point shooting allowed.

Why the Hawks can cover

Atlanta deploys a high-powered offense that is difficult to stop. The Hawks are scoring 113.3 points per 100 possessions, No. 2 in the NBA, and Atlanta leads the league in protecting the ball, committing a turnover on only 12.5 percent of possessions. The Hawks produce 1.97 assists for every turnover, No. 4 in the NBA, and Atlanta is No. 5 in shooting efficiency. That includes top-six marks in field goal percentage, 3-point percentage and free-throw percentage this season, with Atlanta generating 21.9 free-throw attempts per game.

On defense, the Hawks prevent free-throw attempts at a high level, ranking in the top five and giving up only 19.4 attempts per game. Atlanta is in the top five of the NBA in defensive rebound rate (74.0 percent) and second-chance points (11.8 per game), and Phoenix is only No. 25 in the league in free-throw creation on the offensive side.

