Suns vs. Magic odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, March 8 prediction from proven computer model

The Phoenix Suns will take on the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at the Amway Center. Orlando is 16-49 overall and 7-22 at home, while the Suns are 51-13 overall and 23-6 on the road. The Magic will play 12 of their final 17 regular-season games at home.

Phoenix is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Magic vs. Suns odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is set at 221.5.

Magic vs. Suns spread: Magic +6.5

Magic vs. Suns over-under: 221.5 points

Featured Game | Orlando Magic vs. Phoenix Suns

What you need to know about the Magic

Orlando wrapped up a road back-to-back with a 124-96 loss at Memphis on Saturday, so it is now playing two of the top three teams in the Western Conference in consecutive outings. Despite the loss to the Grizzlies, the Magic have won three of their last five games. They were without starters Wendell Carter Jr. (illness) and Jalen Suggs (ankle) on Saturday.

Carter, who has 28 double-doubles this season, is expected to play on Tuesday, while Suggs is listed as questionable. Point guard Cole Anthony leads Orlando with 17.4 points, 5.7 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game. Carter and Suggs are the third and fourth-leading scorers, respectively, so the Magic will be hoping to have them on the court for this contest.

What you need to know about the Suns

Phoenix continues to lead the Western Conference, despite playing without veteran point guard Chris Paul, who is the NBA’s assists leader this season. Paul is out indefinitely due to a thumb injury. The Suns have been without All-Star Devin Booker for the last three games due to COVID-19 protocol.

They have dropped three of their past five games, including a 132-122 setback at Milwaukee on Sunday. Big man Deandre Ayton scored a season-high 30 points on 14 of 19 shooting, but the Bucks finished the game on a 30-15 run. Phoenix has covered the spread in six of its last eight trips to Orlando.

