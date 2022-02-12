Suns vs. Magic odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 12 predictions from proven computer model

The Phoenix Suns will take on the Orlando Magic at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at Footprint Center. Phoenix is 45-10 overall and 23-5 at home, while Orlando is 13-44 overall and 8-24 on the road. Phoenix has the best record in the NBA, while Orlando comes in with the second-worst mark, but the Magic have played better in the past month.

Suns vs. Magic spread: Suns -16

Suns vs. Magic over-under: 225 points

Featured Game | Phoenix Suns vs. Orlando Magic

What you need to know about the Suns

The Suns made easy work of the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday and picked up an impressive 131-107 win in a rematch of the 2021 NBA finals. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Phoenix had established a 97-77 advantage.

Point guard Chris Paul and center Deandre Ayton were among the main playmakers for Phoenix as the former posted a double-double on 19 dimes and 17 points along with seven rebounds and the latter had 27 points in addition to seven boards. The win completed an impressive three-game sweep of Eastern Conference powers — the Bucks, 76ers and Bulls. In total, Phoenix has now won 16 of its last 17 overall.

What you need to know about the Magic

Meanwhile, the Magic fell 114-99 on the road to the Utah Jazz on Friday. Orlando remains in rebuilding mode overall, but the Magic have had some success against the spread. They’re 18-14 ATS on the road this season, so Phoenix covering this large number is certainly not a given.

Cole Anthony leads the team with 17.8 points per game, followed by Franz Wagner (15.5 ppg) and Wendell Carter Jr. (13.9 ppg). After winning just eight games from Opening Night to Jan. 21, the Magic are .500 (5-5) since that point with wins over projected playoff teams — the Bulls and Mavericks — during that span.

