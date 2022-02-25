Suns vs. Pelicans odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 25 predictions from proven computer model

The New Orleans Pelicans will tackle the Phoenix Suns at 9 p.m. ET on Friday on the Footprint Heart. Phoenix is 49-10 total and 26-5 at house, whereas the Pelicans are 23-36 total and 10-19 on the highway. The Suns are the most popular crew within the NBA, bringing an eight-game successful streak into this recreation.

Phoenix is favored by seven factors within the newest Suns vs. Pelicans odds from Caesars Sportsbook, whereas the over-under is ready at 230. Earlier than getting into any Pelicans vs. Suns picks, you will need to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Suns vs. Pelicans unfold: Suns -7

Suns vs. Pelicans over-under: 230 factors

Featured Recreation | Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans

What you could know concerning the Suns

Phoenix is likely to be with out place to begin guard Chris Paul, however that didn’t cease the Suns from cruising previous Oklahoma Metropolis in a 124-104 win on Thursday night time. Paul, the NBA’s assists chief, goes to overlook not less than six weeks with a thumb harm. The Suns have been capable of prolong their successful streak to eight video games with out Paul on Thursday and have now received 20 of their final 21 contests.

Devin Booker led Phoenix with 25 factors, 12 assists and 6 steals on Thursday. Booker has been the crew’s main scorer all season, averaging 25.5 factors per recreation. The Suns have lined the unfold in eight of their final 12 video games towards a Western Convention opponent.

What you could know concerning the Pelicans

New Orleans struggled previous to the All-Star break, dropping 4 of its final 5 video games. The Pelicans obtained off to a horrible begin this season, going 3-16 of their first 19 contests. Nonetheless, they’re nonetheless inside hanging distance of a play-in spot heading down the stretch of the common season.

The Pelicans traded for guard CJ McCollum previous to the commerce deadline, including one other scoring punch to their lineup. He has averaged 28.four factors, 6.zero rebounds and 5.four assists, giving Brandon Ingram somebody to play with on the offensive finish. The Pelicans have lined the unfold in 5 straight highway video games.

The right way to make Pelicans vs. Suns picks

