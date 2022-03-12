Suns vs. Raptors odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Mar. 11 prediction from proven computer model

The Phoenix Suns tackle the Toronto Raptors at 9 p.m. ET Friday on the Footprint Middle. Phoenix has gained 4 of its final 5 video games and is 28-7 at dwelling, whereas Toronto is 35-30 total and 18-15 on the street. Suns ahead Jae Crowder scored a team-high 19 factors within the first assembly between the 2 sides this season, which resulted in a 99-95 Suns victory.

Phoenix is favored by 5 factors within the newest Suns vs. Raptors odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is ready at 222.5. Earlier than getting into any Raptors vs. Suns picks, you’ll wish to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Mannequin simulates each NBA recreation 10,000 instances and has returned effectively over $10,000 in revenue for $100 gamers on its top-rated NBA picks over the previous three-plus seasons. The mannequin enters Week 20 of the 2021-22 NBA season on a surprising 74-47 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning virtually $2,100. Anybody following it has seen large returns.

Now, the mannequin has set its sights on Suns vs. Raptors. You’ll be able to head to SportsLine to see its picks. Listed below are a number of NBA betting lines for Raptors vs. Suns:

Suns vs. Raptors unfold: Suns -5

Suns vs. Raptors over-under: 222.5 factors

Featured Sport | Phoenix Suns vs. Toronto Raptors

What you’ll want to know concerning the Suns

All the things went the Suns’ method towards the Miami Heat on Wednesday, in a 111-90 win. Phoenix had only a two-point lead at halftime, however held Miami to 35 factors within the second half to safe the victory. Taking pictures guard Devin Booker made his return from a four-game absence (well being and security protocols), and had 23 factors and 9 assists together with eight rebounds. Mikal Bridges additionally stepped up within the win and scored 21 factors to go together with 9 rebounds.

The Suns have dealt with their enterprise at each ends of the court docket all season. Offensively, Phoenix’s 48.1 taking pictures proportion is second-best within the NBA, and it scores the sixth-most factors per recreation, at 113.7. On the defensive aspect, the Suns have saved opponents to the third-lowest taking pictures proportion (44.1) and lowest three-point proportion (33.3). Chris Paul (thumb) stays out for Phoenix who may even be with out Cameron Johnson (quad).

What you’ll want to know concerning the Raptors

Toronto was in a position to get one other tick within the win column on Wednesday towards the San Antonio Spurs, with a 119-104 win on the street. Level guard Fred VanVleet had one other prime efficiency for the Raptors and scored 26 factors to go together with his six rebounds. In the meantime, Pascal Siakam and rookie Scottie Barnes every completed with 20 factors and eight rebounds to assist seal the deal.

Toronto is the definition of common on each ends of the court docket because it ranks 15th of 30 groups in each offensive effectivity and defensive effectivity. Nonetheless, Toronto has held opponents to only 42.eight p.c taking pictures over its final three video games, which is the fifth-best mark within the league. The Raptors shall be with out ahead OG Anunoby (hand) on Friday and the workforce is simply 9-14 with out his providers.

The right way to make Suns vs. Raptors picks

The mannequin has simulated Raptors vs. Suns 10,000 instances and the outcomes are in. We will inform you that the mannequin is leaning Over, and it additionally says one aspect of the unfold hits in over 50 p.c of simulations. You’ll be able to solely see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Suns vs. Raptors? And which aspect of the unfold hits over 50 p.c of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its NBA picks, and discover out.