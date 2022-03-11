Suns vs. Raptors odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Mar. 11 prediction from proven computer model

The Phoenix Suns tackle the Toronto Raptors at 9 p.m. ET Friday on the Footprint Middle. Phoenix has received 4 of its final 5 video games and is 28-7 at residence, whereas Toronto is 35-30 general and 18-15 on the highway. Suns ahead Jae Crowder scored a team-high 19 factors within the first assembly between the 2 sides this season, which led to a 99-95 Suns victory.

Phoenix is favored by 5 factors within the newest Suns vs. Raptors odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is ready at 222.5.

Suns vs. Raptors unfold: Suns -5

Suns vs. Raptors over-under: 222.5 factors

Featured Sport | Phoenix Suns vs. Toronto Raptors

What you might want to know concerning the Suns

Every part went the Suns’ manner towards the Miami Warmth on Wednesday, in a 111-90 win. Phoenix had only a two-point lead at halftime, however held Miami to 35 factors within the second half to safe the victory. Capturing guard Devin Booker made his return from a four-game absence (well being and security protocols), and had 23 factors and 9 assists together with eight rebounds. Mikal Bridges additionally stepped up within the win and scored 21 factors to go together with 9 rebounds.

The Suns have dealt with their enterprise at each ends of the courtroom all season. Offensively, Phoenix’s 48.1 taking pictures proportion is second-best within the NBA, and it scores the sixth-most factors per recreation, at 113.7. On the defensive facet, the Suns have saved opponents to the third-lowest taking pictures proportion (44.1) and lowest three-point proportion (33.3). Chris Paul (thumb) stays out for Phoenix who can even be with out Cameron Johnson (quad).

What you might want to know concerning the Raptors

Toronto was in a position to get one other tick within the win column on Wednesday towards the San Antonio Spurs, with a 119-104 win on the highway. Level guard Fred VanVleet had one other high efficiency for the Raptors and scored 26 factors to go along with his six rebounds. In the meantime, Pascal Siakam and rookie Scottie Barnes every completed with 20 factors and eight rebounds to assist seal the deal.

Toronto is the definition of common on each ends of the courtroom because it ranks 15th of 30 groups in each offensive effectivity and defensive effectivity. Nonetheless, Toronto has held opponents to simply 42.eight % taking pictures over its final three video games, which is the fifth-best mark within the league. The Raptors will probably be with out ahead OG Anunoby (hand) on Friday and the group is simply 9-14 with out his providers.

The way to make Suns vs. Raptors picks

