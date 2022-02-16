Suns vs. Rockets odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 16 predictions from proven computer model

The Phoenix Suns will take on the Houston Rockets at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Footprint Center. The Suns are 47-10 overall and 25-5 at home, while Houston is 15-41 overall and 7-23 on the road. Phoenix is now 5.5 games ahead of Golden State for the top spot in the Western Conference.

Suns vs. Rockets spread: Suns -15.5

Suns vs. Rockets over-under: 234 points

Featured Game | Phoenix Suns vs. Houston Rockets

What you need to know about the Suns

Phoenix has won six straight games and 17 of its last 18 games, giving the Suns the best record in the NBA. They battled past the Clippers in a 103-96 win on Tuesday night, as Devin Booker led the way with 26 points. Veteran point guard Chris Paul recorded a double-double with 17 points and 14 assists, giving him nine double-doubles in his last 10 games.

Paul is averaging 13.9 assists during this stretch, bumping his NBA-leading average up to 10.8 assists per game. Forward Mikal Bridges is rounding into form as well, averaging 19.6 points over his past 10 contests. Phoenix is riding an eight-game home winning streak coming into this contest.

What you need to know about the Rockets

Houston is sitting at the other end of the Western Conference standings, having lost nine of its last 10 games. The Rockets picked up a 115-104 win over Cleveland on Feb. 2, but they have not found the win column since. They are coming off a 135-101 loss to Utah on Monday.

Guard Dennis Schroder, who was acquired in a deal at the trade deadline last week, scored four points and had five assists in his Houston debut. Kevin Porter Jr. was held to just eight points after averaging 28.5 points over his previous two games. The Rockets have failed to cover the spread in five straight games.

