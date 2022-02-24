Suns vs. Thunder odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 24 predictions from proven computer model

The Phoenix Suns will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at the Paycom Center. OKC is 18-40 overall and 9-19 at home, while the Suns are 48-10 overall and 22-5 on the road. Phoenix enters this contest on a seven-game winning streak.

Phoenix is favored by 10 points in the latest Thunder vs. Suns odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is set at 218.

Thunder vs. Suns spread: Suns -10

Thunder vs. Suns over-under: 218 points

Featured Game | Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns

What you need to know about the Thunder

Oklahoma City lost six of its final seven games going into the All-Star break, but it was without star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He has not played since the end of January due to an ankle injury, but he is expected to return on Thursday night. Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City with 22.7 points, 5.5 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Rookie point guard Josh Giddey has stepped up over the past month, upping his season average to 12.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. Giddey entered the All-Star break with three consecutive triple-doubles. OKC has won 16 of its last 17 home games against Phoenix.

What you need to know about the Suns

Phoenix entered the All-Star break as the best team in the NBA, closing the pre-break stretch on a seven-game winning streak. They are going to be without veteran point guard Chris Paul for the next two months after he fractured his right thumb against Houston in the final game before the break. Paul is the NBA assists leader, dishing out 10.7 dimes per game.

The Suns have some breathing room, sitting 6.5 games ahead of second-place Golden State. Shooting guard Devin Booker is scoring a team-high 25.5 points per game, while Deandre Ayton is averaging 16.5 points and 10.3 rebounds. The Suns have won 11 of their last 12 road games and 18 of their last 19 games overall.

