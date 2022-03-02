Suns vs. Trail Blazers prediction, odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, March 2 best bets from model on 71-44 run

The NBA-best Phoenix Suns hope to avoid their first three-game losing streak of the season when they host the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. Phoenix (49-12) dropped a 118-114 decision to Utah at home on Sunday, giving the Suns back-to-back defeats for the third time in 2021-22. Portland (25-36) also has lost its last two contests but is looking to post its third consecutive road victory and earn a split of the four-game season series.

Tip-off at the Footprint Center is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Phoenix is a 13-point favorite in the latest Suns vs. Trail Blazers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 229.

Suns vs. Trail Blazers spread: Phoenix -13

Suns vs. Trail Blazers over-under: 229 points

Suns vs. Trail Blazers money line: Phoenix -1100, Portland +700

PHX: The Suns are 0-4 against the spread in their last four home games

POR: The Trail Blazers are 3-8 ATS in their last 11 meetings with Phoenix

Devin Booker leads Phoenix with an average of 25.6 points per game, and he’s scored at least 20 in seven consecutive contests. The 25-year-old shooting guard posted his second consecutive 30-point performance in the Suns’ loss to the Jazz, marking the 20th time this season he has reached the mark. Booker, who also notched seven rebounds and seven assists on Sunday, has been held under 20 points in only two of his last 16 contests.

Deandre Ayton and Cameron Johnson also had strong efforts against Utah, scoring 23 points apiece. The 23-year-old Ayton was 11-for-15 from the field and had seven boards, while Johnson made seven of his 11 shots, including 4-of-6 from beyond the arc. The 25-year-old small forward had recorded at least three 3-pointers in each of his last four outings.

Drew Eubanks was signed to a 10-day contract on Feb. 22 after being waived by Toronto, but Portland may want to consider keeping him a bit longer. In just his second game with Portland on Sunday, a 124-92 home loss against Denver, the 25-year-old power forward recorded 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting and pulled down 10 rebounds. It was Eubanks’ fifth career double-double and second this season, with the first coming on Nov. 7 versus Oklahoma City while he was with San Antonio.

Anfernee Simons led the Trail Blazers with 16 points in the loss to the Nuggets and is averaging 17.1 this season. Prior to that outing, the 22-year-old shooting guard had scored at least 24 points in five straight contests, making 27-of-56 shots from beyond the arc in that span. Point guard Brandon Williams, who was signed to a two-way contract on the same day Portland inked Eubanks, has come off the bench to register 12 points in each of his two games with the club.

