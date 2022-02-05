Suns vs. Wizards odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 5 predictions from proven computer model

The Phoenix Suns will take on the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Capital One Arena. Washington is 24-27 overall and 13-12 at home, while the Suns are 41-10 overall and 19-5 on the road. The Suns have won and covered two of the last three head-to-head matchups and the total went over in all three of those meetings.

Wizards vs. Suns spread: Suns -8.5

Wizards vs. Suns over-under: 219.5 points

Featured Game | Washington Wizards vs. Phoenix Suns

What you need to know about the Wizards

On Wednesday, the Wizards narrowly escaped with a win as the squad slid past the Philadelphia 76ers 106-103. Washington power forward Kyle Kuzma looked sharp as he had 24 points along with seven rebounds and three blocks. The victory snapped a six-game losing streak for Washington.

Kuzma is averaging 16.4 points and 8.9 rebounds per game this season and he’ll have to continue to carry the load offensively with Bradley Beal (wrist) out. Spencer Dinwiddie will also have to produce at a higher rate offensively and he’s coming off a 4-for-16 performance against Philadelphia but did have a triple-double with 14 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.

What you need to know about the Suns

Meanwhile, Phoenix came up short against the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, falling 124-115. Despite the defeat, Phoenix had strong showings from point guard Chris Paul, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 12 dimes, and small forward Mikal Bridges, who had 24 points in addition to eight boards. The loss ended an 11-game winning streak for the Suns.

Everything went Phoenix’s way against Washington in the teams’ previous meeting last December as they made off with a 118-98 victory. The Suns had a staggering eight players reach double-figures in scoring in that victory and shot 53.2 percent from the floor while outrebounding the Wizards 47-32.

