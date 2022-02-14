Super Bowl 2022: Bengals’ Evan McPherson watches the entire halftime show from the field

When you’ve been as good as Evan McPherson has been, you apparently get to watch the Super Bowl halftime show. That’s exactly what the Bengals’ rookie kicker did during halftime of Super Bowl LVI.

McPherson, who made game-winning field goals during Cincinnati’s playoff wins in Nashville and Kansas City, scored four points in the first half against the Rams. He made all 12 of his postseason field goal attempts during the Bengals’ first three playoff games.

A fifth-round pick out of Florida, McPherson made 85% of his field goals during the regular season. His success has let to him becoming one of the Bengals’ most popular players, as McPherson jerseys actually sold out during Cincinnati’s playoff run.