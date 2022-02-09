Super Bowl 2022: Bengals OL coach on Rams defensive line mismatch: ‘I don’t get caught up in all that stuff’

In the lead-up to the Super Bowl, the biggest mismatch most observers have identified is the Rams defensive line against the Bengals offensive line. Cincinnati allowed 12 sacks during its run through the AFC playoffs, as well as 45 pressures on quarterback Joe Burrow.

The offensive line faces significant challenges in the Super Bowl, with Aaron Donald rushing up the middle and both Von Miller and Leonard Floyd coming around the edges. And yet, you can count at least one person as unconcerned about that matchup: Bengals offensive line coach Frank Pollack.

“I don’t pay attention to all the outside noise if you will,” Pollack said, per NFL.com. “The narrative is the narrative, I could care less. This is the ultimate team game. You need all aspects pulling in the same direction to have success. We’re one of those facets, we’re gonna keep grinding and let the chips fall where they may. I don’t get caught up in all that stuff. That’s a nice story for you guys and the fans to worry about. Not for us.”

Pollack pointed out how the group up front excelled toward the end of the game against the Chiefs, when Joe Mixon had some success on the ground. He carried five times for 28 yards on Cincinnati’s game-winning drive.

Offensive coordinator Brian Callahan echoed Pollack’s lack of concern about the offensive line in this matchup.

“I’ve got a ton of confidence in our guys up front,” Callahan said. “They’re battle-tested. They’ve played in tough games. They’ve managed. They’ve made mistakes. They’ve given up sacks. They just keep coming back and fighting. That’s all you can ask for at this point in the year is for those guys to keep playing as hard as they possibly can for as long as it takes to win. That’s kind of been their mantra all year long and they’ve done a great job of doing that. We might not have a line full of Pro Bowlers but we’ve got guys that play really hard and they play well together, and we’re expecting a big game from them.”