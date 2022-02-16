Sports

Super Bowl 2022 – Best moments from the Los Angeles Rams’ championship parade

February 16, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
No Comments


5:20 PM ET

  • Kelly CohenESPN

If you were in L.A. on Wednesday, you might have seen everything from a shirtless Aaron Donald to a new version of the famous “HOLLYWOOD” sign as the Los Angeles Rams celebrated their Super Bowl LVI victory with a parade that kicked off early — 11 a.m. PST.

On Sunday, the Rams won their first Super Bowl since they moved back to Los Angeles from St. Louis in 2016, beating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 on L.A.’s home turf at SoFi Stadium.

So yes, there was a lot to celebrate in Southern California this week.

Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp rocked the jersey of another MVP, the late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. Odell Beckham Jr. sprayed champagne on zealous fans. L.A. native Jay Rock performed at the conclusion of the parade.

Even Tom Brady chimed in on social media, telling Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford to hydrate — but with water — throughout the festivities.

Let’s look at the scenes from the party in L.A.





