Super Bowl 2022 – Best moments from the Los Angeles Rams’ championship parade

If you were in L.A. on Wednesday, you might have seen everything from a shirtless Aaron Donald to a new version of the famous “HOLLYWOOD” sign as the Los Angeles Rams celebrated their Super Bowl LVI victory with a parade that kicked off early — 11 a.m. PST.
On Sunday, the Rams won their first Super Bowl since they moved back to Los Angeles from St. Louis in 2016, beating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 on L.A.’s home turf at SoFi Stadium.
So yes, there was a lot to celebrate in Southern California this week.
Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp rocked the jersey of another MVP, the late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. Odell Beckham Jr. sprayed champagne on zealous fans. L.A. native Jay Rock performed at the conclusion of the parade.
Even Tom Brady chimed in on social media, telling Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford to hydrate — but with water — throughout the festivities.
Let’s look at the scenes from the party in L.A.
— Jake Funk (@jakefunk34) February 16, 2022
Cooper Kupp showed up to the Rams parade in a Kobe jersey. 🏆 @CooperKupp pic.twitter.com/GGCagAyq4J
— NFL (@NFL) February 16, 2022
THE SHIRT IS GONE. #SBLVI pic.twitter.com/cMODryoowA
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 16, 2022
Aaron Donald’s been drinking “a little bit” 😆 pic.twitter.com/Ru96YKUkzS
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 16, 2022
The Hollywood sign has been changed to #RamsHouse to honour the @RamsNFL Super Bowl win!
📸 @discoverLA pic.twitter.com/Xq5LBYDClT
— NFL UK (@NFLUK) February 15, 2022
Mix in a water Matt…trust me https://t.co/WEVupw2Yzl
— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 16, 2022
OBJ poppin’ bottles 🍾 pic.twitter.com/DtCg04voH8
— ESPN (@espn) February 16, 2022
🎶Win, win, win, win!🎶
The #Rams victory celebration at the Coliseum ended with a live performance from @jayrock #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/g2z5Z9dNqO
— LAist (@LAist) February 16, 2022
Source link
Read more about NBA MLB, NFL