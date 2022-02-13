Super Bowl 2022 halftime show: TV, live stream for Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg and more during LA Super Bowl

Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles will be the culmination of the biggest season in NFL history and it’s just a few short hours away. Fittingly, this year’s halftime show will also be jam-packed, with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar all set to take the stage as a hip-hop collective. But how, exactly, can you watch their halftime show? Whether you’re planning to tune in for the game and the concert or just the latter, you came to the right place. Below, we’ve got all the details you need to watch or stream the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show.

How to watch the Super Bowl halftime show

Date: Sunday, Feb. 13

Location: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

TV: NBC | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

What time is the halftime show?

Great question! The Super Bowl itself is scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. ET kickoff, and the halftime show commences shortly after the second quarter ends. NBC estimates that should be just after 8 p.m. ET, so audiences can expect the show to begin sometime between 8-8:30 p.m. ET, approximately 90 minutes after kickoff.

How long is the halftime show?

The Super Bowl halftime show tends to run anywhere between 12-15 minutes, though the actual halftime break is closer to 20-30 minutes — nearly double the amount of a typical NFL halftime.