Super Bowl 2022 highlights: Cooper Kupp, Rams defensive line carry Rams to first title since 1999

The Los Angeles Rams captured their second Super Bowl title in franchise history, becoming the second franchise to win the Super Bowl in their home stadium (the Tampa Bay Buccaneers accomplished the feat last year) in a thrilling 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

While the victory sealed the Rams’ second Super Bowl title, it was the first Super Bowl championship with the franchise in Los Angeles (the Rams played in Los Angeles from 1946 to 1994 before coming back from St. Louis in 2016). The Rams have four championships, but this is the first in Los Angeles for the organization since 1951.

Cooper Kupp ended up winning the game’s MVP honor, catching the winning touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford with 1:25 left to seal the victory. Kupp finished with eight catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns in the victory, capping one of the greatest seasons for a wide receiver in NFL history. Kupp finished with a league-record 178 catches and 2,425 receiving yards (including playoffs). His 22 receiving touchdowns are tied with Jerry Rice for the second-most in a season in NFL history (only Randy Moss had more with 24).

Kupp is the eighth wide receiver to win Super Bowl MVP and the first since Julian Edelman in Super Bowl LIII. He finished with six receiving touchdowns this postseason, becoming the third player in NFL postseason history to have six or more receiving touchdowns in a single postseason (Larry Fitzgerald in 2008, Jerry Rice in 1988).

Donald had a performance for the ages as the Rams defensive line tied the NFL record for sacks in a Super Bowl with seven. Donald finished with two sacks, three quarterback hits, and two tackles for loss in the game — including the hit on Joe Burrow that led to the Bengals quarterback forcing the ball out of his hand on the fourth-and-1 play with 42 seconds left that sealed the title for Los Angeles.

Enjoy all the highlights of the Rams’ second championship win — including the thrilling game-winning drive — here!