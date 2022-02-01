Super Bowl 2022 how to watch: Date, time, TV, live stream, halftime show, more for Super Bowl 56

The 2022 NFL Playoffs have been full of drama and excitement, including a divisional round that may have been the best weekend of playoff football ever. Sunday’s championship round didn’t disappoint either, as the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams punched their tickets to SoFi Stadium and Super Bowl LVI after thrilling wins on Sunday. The Rams make this consecutive Super Bowls that a team has played the big game in their home stadium after the Buccaneers did the same last year.

But how, exactly, can you watch Super Bowl LVI? You came to the right place:

How to watch the Super Bowl

Date: Sunday, Feb. 13 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Where is the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LVI will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, marking the venue’s first appearance as a Super Bowl host. It’ll be the sixth different California location to host the NFL’s culminating game.

What time is kickoff?

Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Who is performing the halftime show?

This year’s halftime show will be headlined by a collection of award-winning hip-hop artists: Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.