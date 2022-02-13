Super Bowl 2022: Matthew Stafford expected to focus on contract extension with Rams, per report

Matthew Stafford might be in line for a hefty payday this offseason. The Los Angeles Rams bet big on the former first-overall pick when they sent their own former first-overall pick — Jared Goff — to the Detroit Lions in a blockbuster trade/swap at the quarterback position, and all Stafford has done is helped head coach Sean McVay lead the Rams to Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium against the Cincinnati Bengals. The world will find out soon enough if he can get them the Lombardi trophy, but he’s presumably done enough to warrant a conversation on making LA his home for a long time to come.

The two sides are reportedly expected to focus on a inking a potential contract extension in the offseason, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Stafford is currently set to enter the final year of his existing contract in 2022, one that was untouched following the trade with the Lions and is set to hit the Rams salary cap for $23 million — including $12.5 million in base salary.

Needless to say, he’ll look to raise that latter figure, but an extension would (overall) aid in the team’s battle against a looming cap crunch, particularly considering they’d also ideally like room to try and make a pitch to both Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller.

The Rams gave up a 2021 third-round pick and a first-round pick in both 2022 and 2023 to acquire Stafford, so it always seemed a foregone conclusion they’d want to work something out for the foreseeable future. They first allowed the season to play out, however, before making a sizable new commitment on top of the one they’ve already made and, besides, you can take one look at what’s happening with Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts to see why the Rams were also fine with a test drive in Year 1.

But while things haven’t worked out for the Colts, and with the Lions still trying to figure out if Goff should stick around beyond 2022, it’s all worked out swimmingly for Stafford and the Rams; and he’ll likely land a new contract in LA because of it.

Stafford finished the regular season with 41 passing touchdowns to 17 interceptions and a passer rating of 102.9, the second-highest of his 13-year career — carrying his mojo into the postseason where he and Cooper Kupp helped retire Tom Brady en route to stamping their ticket to Super Bowl LVI.