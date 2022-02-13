Super Bowl 2022: Mickey Guyton’s national anthem performance and prop bet results

Ahead of the action of Super Bowl 56 between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, country singer Mickey Guyton performed the national anthem at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. How low long the national anthem performer takes to sing is always one of the main prop bets of the Super Bowl, and this year is no different.

Guyton performed for just over 1 minute and 50 seconds and 1 minute, easily the hitting the over, which was set at 1 minute and 35 seconds, according to Caesars Sportsbook.

Here is a look at the performance:

Guyton has been nominated for four Grammy awards, including best country song and best country solo performance for “Remember Her Name.”

The performance kicked off the 56th Super Bowl and the second ever Super Bowl in NFL history to have a team play in their home stadium. Last season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played and won the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs in their home of Raymond James Stadium.

The Rams have the chance to do the same, but will have to get through Joe Burrow’s squad first.