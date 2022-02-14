Super Bowl 2022: NFL players troll Bengals’ Eli Apple after he gives up winning touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp

The Kansas City Chiefs were forced to watch Super Bowl LVI instead of playing in it after being upset by the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game two weeks earlier. That didn’t stop two of their wide receivers from making sure they got the last laugh on Eli Apple after a final drive the Bengals cornerback would like to forget.

Apple’s last four plays of Super Bowl LVI are up there with the worst sequence of plays in Super Bowl history, as the Los Angeles Rams attacked him in the end zone throughout their winning drive in the 23-20 victory. Here were Apple’s final four plays of the game:

Touchdown pass thrown on him that was called back due to an offensive holding penalty

Pass interference penalty on him in the end zone

Quarterback sneak

Stafford throws game-winning touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp with Apple covering Kupp

Chiefs wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman made sure Apple would want to log off social media for a while after his poor finish to the Super Bowl, sending a series of tweets in his direction after the touchdown pass he gave up.

Chiefs players weren’t the only ones roasting Apple after his poor series. Michael Thomas, Rashod Bateman, and Lamar Jackson got in on the fun as well.

The Hill and Hardman troll job came after Apple called Hill “a baby” following the AFC Championship Game victory over Kansas City. That caused a response from Hill and Hardman in which Apple responded to direct message both of them to “hit my line” for Super Bowl tickets.

Apple took a shot at New York Giants and New Orleans Saints fans — two of his former teams — when the Bengals were making their postseason run on Twitter. That created the animosity with some of his former teams, including Thomas (who was also Apple’s teammate at Ohio State).

Safe to say Apple is not the most popular player around the NFL.

