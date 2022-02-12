Super Bowl 2022 odds: Bengals remain underdogs against Rams as line moves again ahead of Sunday’s game

The matchup for Super Bowl LVI is set. It’ll be the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams taking on the winners of the AFC in the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. With this head-to-head kicking off in just one day, we can continue the process of sinking our teeth into this matchup and dissecting it from every possible angle.

Of course, one of those areas of focus will be on the gambling aspects of this contest. As it pertains to that layer of Super Bowl LVI, the opening line at Caesars Sportsbook had the Rams as a 4-point favorite over the Bengals. After jumping as high as Rams -4.5, and as low as Rams -3.5, the line shifted back to L.A. as a 4-point favorite as of the Friday leading into Super Bowl weekend. The total is set at 48.5.

A piece to that puzzle that has the Rams as the initial favorite is likely due to this game being played at their home stadium in Los Angeles. This is just the second time in history that a team has played in a “home” Super Bowl, with the Buccaneers doing so last year. Tampa Bay also became the first team to win the Super Bowl in their home stadium.

Latest Odds: Cincinnati Bengals

+4

The Bengals find themselves in the Super Bowl after pulling out an overtime victory against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship. They rallied back from a 21-3 deficit to advance to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1988. Meanwhile, the Rams mounted a comeback of their own as they entered the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship down double digits to the San Francisco 49ers. It was over that final quarter where they scored 13 unanswered points to reach the Super Bowl for the second time under head coach Sean McVay.

This season, the Bengals have been the better bet over the Rams. Including playoffs, Cincinnati is 13-7 ATS, and that 65 cover percentage is third-best in the NFL. As for the Rams, they were .500 against the spread this season (including playoffs) with a 10-10 record. They were also .500 ATS at SoFi Stadium, which includes a failed cover in the NFC Championship. As an underdog, the Bengals went 8-3 ATS this season.

According to CBS Sports research analyst Stephen Oh, his initial simulations of Super Bowl LVI has the Rams winning 58% of the time by an average of 3.5 points.

Super Bowl LVI will kick off on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

So who wins Bengals vs. Rams in the Super Bowl? And which side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Super Bowl spread to back, all from the advanced model that is up more than $7,500 on its top-rated NFL picks.