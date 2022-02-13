Super Bowl 2022, odds, props: Best bets for Rams vs. Bengals, including Joe Burrow, Cooper Kupp and halftime

We’re inching closer to kickoff of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. As sports gambling continues to become legalized throughout the country, this is expected to be one of the most wagered Super Bowls in history. Of course, some of that action will roll simply on the outcome of this game including the spread along with the total. That said, we know that it’s props that get the people going.

Betting on those different subplots makes the Super Bowl — and any game for that matter — that much more enjoyable, especially when you’re able to cash. In regards to that latter point, let this be your tool to help you hit on every single one of your props this year. Below, we have collected up all of the prop picks from our experts at CBS Sports along with SportsLine to keep you on the sharp side of things during Super Bowl LVI.

The Super Bowl is the biggest sports wagering event of the season and sportsbooks offer hundreds of different props involving what happens before (the national anthem), during (who will score first and last?), and after (MVP, color of the Gatorade bath, etc.) the big game. Naturally, trying to predict all of those different outcomes is a pretty daunting task. Or at least it was.

Rams props

Matthew Stafford first completion Under 7.5 yards (+100)

“I have to be honest, the juice on this prop confuses me. Stafford’s first completions in each playoff game haven’t gone for more than six yards. I envision a five-yard out route by Cooper Kupp, or a slant that goes for six yards.” — CBS Sports NFL writer Jordan Dajani on why this prop is one of his favorites on the board

Jordan also shared his other early prop picks, including his position on what the first score of the game will be and whether there will be a second-half lead change, in his Friday column.

Cooper Kupp longest reception Over 27.5 yards (-115)

“Do what you want to try to take away Cooper Kupp, but it’s unlikely to work. Despite Kupp quickly becoming the driving force of the Matthew Stafford-led passing attack this year, defenses have still surrendered a total of 23 receptions of at least 28 yards to the Rams’ No. 1 wideout. Five of those have come in the last five games, and that pace over the short- and long-term makes me think Kupp has well above a 55 percent chance of hitting one of those plays in this matchup. It also helps that Cincinnati has surrendered five pass plays of at least 30 yards in the last two weeks alone, with A.J. Brown notching three in the Divisional Round and the Chiefs picking up two in the AFC Championship Game. With all the targets Kupp should see, I love his odds for hitting this Over.” — R.J. White on why this is one of his favorite props for this year’s Super Bowl

Bengals props

Joe Burrow Under 276.5 passing yards (-115)

SportsLine’s Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and is up over $7,500 for $100 players on tap-rated NFL picks since its inception six-plus years ago. The model can also be used to crush prop picks. Last season, the player over-under prop picks went 389-310, returning over $3,000. After simulating Super Bowl LVI between the Rams and Bengals, the model projects that Burrow will go under 276.5 passing yards. Specifically, the model predicts Burrow will finish with just 250 yards passing on average.

Joe Mixon Under 62.5 rushing yards (-120)

“Mixon had 88 rushing yards against the Chiefs and 65 rushing yards against the Ravens in Week 16. But in his six other games going back to November, he’s been at 58 rushing yards or less. And in three playoff games, the most rushing yards the Rams have allowed was 51 to Leonard Fournette in the divisional round.” — CBS Sports Senior Fantasy Writer Jamey Eisenberg on why he is taking the under on Mixon’s rushing yards.

Eisenberg also rolled out four different DFS lineups for the Super Bowl along with a handful of other prop picks.

Ja’Marr Chase Over 5.5 receptions (-135)

“Chase has at least six receptions in four of the past five games in which he’s played the majority of snaps with a catch rate of 77.6% in those five. It’s also not a foreign concept for the Rams to allow six or more catches to a wideout — they’ve allowed as much in seven of their past eight games, and usually to outside receivers like Chase. The rookie has seen his target share dip below 20% just three times in his last nine overall and five times all season … not that anyone’s expecting him to NOT be part of the Bengals game plan. I doubt that Jalen Ramsey’s presence will scare off Joe Burrow from throwing to his prized receiver, especially on short-area routes like many of the ones he’s corralled lately as his average route depth has cratered from 9.8 yards in Weeks 1 through 8 to 8.2 yards from Week 9 on.” — CBS Senior Fantasy Writer Dave Richard on why he likes Chase going over his receptions total as one of his best bets.

Richard also shared two other prop picks in his Tuesday column, which includes another Bengals receiver hitting the over on his receiving yards prop.

Game props

Super Bowl MVP: Aaron Donald (+1800)

“I am picking the Rams to beat the Bengals in this game, but I’m also going with a long shot to win MVP — Aaron Donald. The Rams’ star defensive lineman currently owns the sixth-best odds to win Super Bowl MVP at +1800 at Caesars Sportsbook, which makes sense given that he’s a defensive player and these awards are typically given out to those on the offensive side of the ball and specifically the quarterback. However, Donald is a clear mismatch for the Bengals’ mediocre offensive line and can wreck the game on his own.

“As a team, the Rams were the top-graded pressure unit in the NFL and the Bengals O-line just allowed Joe Burrow to feel pressure on over 40% of his dropbacks in the AFC Championship. I expect that lackluster play upfront to continue with Cincinnati, which opens the door for Donald to have a multi-sack game and put himself on the inside track for Super Bowl MVP.” — Tyler Sullivan on why he is rolling with Aaron Donald as his Super Bowl MVP pick in his bold predictions column from earlier in the week. Sullivan also has two other bold predictions, which includes a monster performance form a Bengals receiver.

Entertainment props

Coin toss pick: Tails (+100)

“Some bettors believe ‘tails never fails,’ and while that’s not true, it’s failed less than heads in Super Bowl history. Of the 55 Super Bowls to date, tails has come up 29 times versus just 26 for heads, which has hit in three of the last four Super Bowls. A strange trend has emerged involving the coin toss as well, as the winner of the toss has lost the Super Bowl every year since Super Bowl XLIV in 2014. While that trend isn’t going to be predictive moving forward, it’s an interesting footnote to what happens just before the game kicks off.” — R.J. White on why he is picking tails for the coin toss before Super Bowl LVI.

National anthem

“As it relates to [Mickey] Guyton and her upcoming performance, the recent trends do point to this going long. However, there are at least two previous performances on record that fell under this current prop. Most notably, Guyton sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” during the National Memorial Day Concert last May. That rendition flew by with a run time of 1:23. Back in 2015 at the Country Radio Seminar in Nashville, Guyton also quickly sang the anthem, clocking in at around 1:30. I expect Guyton to keep that same pace, which has us leaning under. The last performer to sing the anthem under 1:38 was Kelly Clarkson before Super Bowl XLVI.” — Tyler Sullivan on why he is leaning under on the run time of the national anthem.

Halftime show

Joe Burrow O/U 273.5 passing yards

Joe Burrow O/U 1.5 passing touchdowns

Joe Burrow O/U 24.5 completions

Joe Burrow O/U 36.5 pass attempts

Joe Burrow O/U 0.5 interceptions

Joe Burrow longest completion O/U 38.5 yards

Joe Burrow O/U 11.5 rush yards

Joe Mixon O/U 16.5 rushing attempts

Joe Mixon O/U 63.5 rushing yards

Joe Mixon O/U 3.5 receptions

Joe Mixon O/U 25.5 receiving yards

Joe Mixon O/U 93.5 rushing + receiving yards

Joe Mixon anytime TD +102

Tee Higgins O/U 5.5 receptions

Tee Higgins O/U 69.5 receiving yards

Tee Higgins longest reception O/U 24.5 yards

Matthew Stafford O/U 278.5 passing yards

Matthew Stafford O/U 1.5 passing touchdowns

Matthew Stafford O/U 24.5 completions

Matthew Stafford O/U 35.5 pass attempts

Matthew Stafford O/U 0.5 interceptions

Matthew Stafford longest completion O/U 38.5 yards

Matthew Stafford O/U 5.5 rush yards

Cam Akers O/U 16.5 rushing attempts

Cam Akers O/U 62.5 rushing yards

Cam Akers O/U 2.5 receptions

Cam Akers O/U 14.5 receiving yards

Cam Akers O/U 81.5 rushing + receiving yards

Cam Akers anytime TD +116

Cooper Kupp O/U 8.5 receptions

Cooper Kupp O/U 102.5 receiving yards

Cooper Kupp longest reception O/U 27.5 yards

Odell Beckham O/U 5.5 receptions

Odell Beckham O/U 64.5 receiving yards

Odell Beckham longest reception O/U 23.5 yards

Super Bowl MVP

Matthew Stafford (+120)

Joe Burrow (+220)

Cooper Kupp (+700)

Ja’Marr Chase (+1200)

Odell Beckham Jr. (+1600)

Aaron Donald (+1800)

All others +2500 or higher

Other prop bets

First half odds: Los Angeles -3 (-105) | Cincinnati +3 (-115)

Q1: Los Angeles -0.5 (+105) | Cincinnati +0.5 (-125)

Q2: Los Angeles -0.5 (-115) | Cincinnati +0.5 (-105)

Q3: Los Angeles -0.5 (+105) | Cincinnati +0.5 (-125)

Q4: Los Angeles -0.5 (-105) | Cincinnati +0.5 (-115)

Coin toss result: Heads (+100) | Tails (+100)

Will opening kickoff be a touchback? Yes (-190) | No (+160)

Will there be a score in the first 5 1/2 minutes? Yes (+120) | No (-150)

First team to score: Los Angeles (-135) | Cincinnati (+115)

First score of game will be: Touchdown (-170) | Field goal/safety (+140)

Team with first charged timeout: Los Angeles (-120) | Cincinnati (-110)

Score in last 3 1/2 minutes of fourth quarter: Yes (-160) | No (+130)

Team to score last in game: Los Angeles (-120) | Cincinnati (-110)

Last score of game will be: Touchdown (-170) | Field goal/safety (+140)

Last play of game will be a QB rush: Yes (-220) | No (+180)

More points will be scored in: First half (+100) | Second half/overtime (-130)

Total TDs in game: Over 5.5 (-120) | Under 5.5 (+100)

Longest TD scored in game: Over 42.5 yards (-115) | Under 42.5 yards (-115)

Team to score longest TD: Los Angeles (-120) | Cincinnati (-110)

Shortest TD scored in game: Over 1.5 yards (+130) | Under 1.5 yards (-160)

Will there be three unanswered scores in game: Yes (-210) | No (+175)

Successful two-point conversion in game: Yes (+260) | No (-330)

Total field goals made in game: Over 3.5 (+130) | Under 3.5 (-160)

Longest made field goal: Over 47.5 yards (-115) | Under 47.5 yards (-115)

Shortest made field goal: Over 27.5 yards (-120) | Under 27.5 yards (-110)

Both teams with a 35-yard or longer field goal: Yes (+100) | No (-130)

Largest lead in game: Over 14.5 (-115) | Under 14.5 (-115)

Will game be tied after 0-0: Yes (-110) | No (-120)

Total players with a pass attempt: Over 2.5 (+140) | Under 2.5 (-170)

Total net yards in game: Over 769.5 (-115) | Under 769.5 (-115)

Total third-down conversions in game: Over 10.5 (-115) | Under 10.5 (-115)

Successful fourth-down conversion: Yes (-360) | No (+280)

Total sacks by both teams: Over 5 (-115) | Under 5 (-115)

Total interceptions in game: Over 1.5 (-130) | Under 1.5 (+100)

Total punts in game: Over 6.5 (-130) | Under 6.5 (-100)

Will game go to overtime: Yes (+750) | No (-1200)

Will the team that scores last win game: Yes (-210) | No (+175)

Total match points odd/even: Even (+115) | Odd (-135)