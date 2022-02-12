Super Bowl 2022: Pregame entertainment, including national anthem singer, at SoFi Stadium in LA

The teams are set for Super Bowl LVI, with the Cincinnati Bengals representing the AFC and the Los Angeles Rams representing the NFC. And the stage is set for the pregame entertainment as well.

Country singer Mickey Guyton is set to perform the “Star-Spangled Banner” at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13. She is nominated for three Grammy Awards — best country album, best country song and best country solo performance all for “Remember Her Name.”

Guyton posted about the upcoming performance on her Instagram saying, “I am shook, I am grateful, I am praise dancing…So excited to be singing the national anthem at #SBLVI on February 13th!”

She also posted a video of her finding out the news, in which she is dancing and saying, “what is my life right now?!”

Guyton is not the only entertainment, though. “America the Beautiful” will be sung by R&B singer/songwriter and six-time Grammy nominee Jhené Aiko, while “Lift Every Voice and Sing” is scheduled to be sung by Mary Mary, accompanied by Yola.

Mary Mary wrote on Instagram, “We’re so excited to represent INGLEWOOD at #SBLVI with our performance of Lift Every Voice and Sing. The incredible YOLA will be joining us. February 13. Tune in. You won’t want to miss it!”

Zedd, a popular Russian-German DJ, record producer and songwriter, will be the pregame DJ for the game. This Super Bowl marks the second time in NFL history and the second consecutive year a team will be playing on its home field.