Super Bowl 2022: Rams first team to win championship with losing ATS record in over 30 years

The Los Angeles Rams ended the 2021 season atop the NFL world, as they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI 23-20. While the Rams are for now considered the best team in the NFL, you would have actually lost money if you bet on them every game this season!

That’s right, the Rams are the first Super Bowl winner in over three decades to have a losing record against the spread. While they went 16-5 straight up, they went 10-11 against the spread. To put that in perspective, the Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins were more lucrative teams to bet on this year!

Check out how every Super Bowl winner since 1991 has fared against the spread below. (Data comes from Team Rankings and Maddux Sports)

2022 Rams 10-11 2021 Buccaneers 12-8 2020 Chiefs 13-5-1 2019 Patriots 12-7 2018 Eagles 13-6 2017 Patriots 16-3 2016 Broncos 10-8-1 2015 Patriots 11-8 2014 Seahawks 13-6 2013 Ravens 10-9-1 2012 Giants 12-7-1 2011 Packers 13-7 2010 Saints 10-9 2009 Steelers 11-8 2008 Giants 14-6 2007 Colts 12-8 2006 Steelers 13-7 2005 Patriots 12-6-1 2004 Patriots 14-5 2003 Buccaneers 13-6 2002 Patriots 13-5-1 2001 Ravens 14-5-1 2000 Rams 14-4-1 1999 Broncos 12-7 1998 Broncos 13-7 1997 Packers 12-6-1 1996 Cowboys 10-9 1995 49ers 14-5 1994 Cowboys 11-8 1993 Cowboys 14-5 1992 Washington 14-5 1991 Giants 13-6

Of course it’s the straight-up record that matters when it comes to sports, but it’s pretty interesting that the Super Bowl winner was not a team that was lucrative for bettors. In fact, winners of NFL playoff games this year went 11-2 against the spread. Both losses came from the Rams, in the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl LVI. They defeated the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game 20-17, failing to cover the 3.5-point spread, and then failed to cover the 4.5-point spread against the Bengals. Overall, the Rams went 2-2 ATS in the playoffs.

It truly was a postseason for the ages, as six out of the final seven games of the playoffs were decided by exactly three points. The only game that wasn’t was the wild Bills-Chiefs divisional round matchup, which still went to overtime!

The Rams’ 10-11 ATS record ranked 17th in the league this year. The three teams that had the best cover rates were the Cowboys, Packers, and interestingly enough, the Bengals.

Rams Super Bowl championship gear released

The Rams have won their first Super Bowl in two decades. You can now buy Rams Super Bowl championship shirts, hats, jerseys, hoodies, and much more to celebrate the historic win. Get gear here now.

We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.