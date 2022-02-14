NFL Sports

Super Bowl 2022: Rams first team to win championship with losing ATS record in over 30 years

February 14, 2022
Al Lindsey
USA Today

The Los Angeles Rams ended the 2021 season atop the NFL world, as they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI 23-20. While the Rams are for now considered the best team in the NFL, you would have actually lost money if you bet on them every game this season!

That’s right, the Rams are the first Super Bowl winner in over three decades to have a losing record against the spread. While they went 16-5 straight up, they went 10-11 against the spread. To put that in perspective, the Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins were more lucrative teams to bet on this year! 

Check out how every Super Bowl winner since 1991 has fared against the spread below. (Data comes from Team Rankings and Maddux Sports)

2022

Rams

10-11

2021

Buccaneers

12-8

2020

Chiefs

13-5-1

2019

Patriots

12-7

2018

Eagles

13-6

2017

Patriots

16-3

2016

Broncos

10-8-1

2015

Patriots

11-8

2014

Seahawks

13-6

2013

Ravens

10-9-1

2012

Giants

12-7-1

2011

Packers

13-7

2010

Saints

10-9

2009

Steelers

11-8

2008

Giants

14-6

2007

Colts

12-8

2006

Steelers

13-7

2005

Patriots

12-6-1

2004

Patriots

14-5

2003

Buccaneers

13-6

2002

Patriots

13-5-1

2001

Ravens

14-5-1

2000

Rams

14-4-1

1999

Broncos

12-7

1998

Broncos

13-7

1997

Packers

12-6-1

1996

Cowboys

10-9

1995

49ers

14-5

1994

Cowboys

11-8

1993

Cowboys

14-5

1992

Washington

14-5

1991

Giants

13-6

Of course it’s the straight-up record that matters when it comes to sports, but it’s pretty interesting that the Super Bowl winner was not a team that was lucrative for bettors. In fact, winners of NFL playoff games this year went 11-2 against the spread. Both losses came from the Rams, in the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl LVI. They defeated the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game 20-17, failing to cover the 3.5-point spread, and then failed to cover the 4.5-point spread against the Bengals. Overall, the Rams went 2-2 ATS in the playoffs.

It truly was a postseason for the ages, as six out of the final seven games of the playoffs were decided by exactly three points. The only game that wasn’t was the wild Bills-Chiefs divisional round matchup, which still went to overtime! 

The Rams’ 10-11 ATS record ranked 17th in the league this year. The three teams that had the best cover rates were the Cowboys, Packers, and interestingly enough, the Bengals. 

