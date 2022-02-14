Super Bowl 2022: Rams first team to win championship with losing ATS record in over 30 years

The Los Angeles Rams ended the 2021 season atop the NFL world, as they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI 23-20. While the Rams are for now considered the best team in the NFL, you would have actually lost money if you bet on them every game this season!
That’s right, the Rams are the first Super Bowl winner in over three decades to have a losing record against the spread. While they went 16-5 straight up, they went 10-11 against the spread. To put that in perspective, the Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins were more lucrative teams to bet on this year!
Check out how every Super Bowl winner since 1991 has fared against the spread below. (Data comes from Team Rankings and Maddux Sports)
2022
Rams
10-11
2021
Buccaneers
12-8
2020
Chiefs
13-5-1
2019
Patriots
12-7
2018
Eagles
13-6
2017
Patriots
16-3
2016
Broncos
10-8-1
2015
Patriots
11-8
2014
Seahawks
13-6
2013
Ravens
10-9-1
2012
Giants
12-7-1
2011
Packers
13-7
2010
Saints
10-9
2009
Steelers
11-8
2008
Giants
14-6
2007
Colts
12-8
2006
Steelers
13-7
2005
Patriots
12-6-1
2004
Patriots
14-5
2003
Buccaneers
13-6
2002
Patriots
13-5-1
2001
Ravens
14-5-1
2000
Rams
14-4-1
1999
Broncos
12-7
1998
Broncos
13-7
1997
Packers
12-6-1
1996
Cowboys
10-9
1995
49ers
14-5
1994
Cowboys
11-8
1993
Cowboys
14-5
1992
Washington
14-5
1991
Giants
13-6
Of course it’s the straight-up record that matters when it comes to sports, but it’s pretty interesting that the Super Bowl winner was not a team that was lucrative for bettors. In fact, winners of NFL playoff games this year went 11-2 against the spread. Both losses came from the Rams, in the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl LVI. They defeated the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game 20-17, failing to cover the 3.5-point spread, and then failed to cover the 4.5-point spread against the Bengals. Overall, the Rams went 2-2 ATS in the playoffs.
It truly was a postseason for the ages, as six out of the final seven games of the playoffs were decided by exactly three points. The only game that wasn’t was the wild Bills-Chiefs divisional round matchup, which still went to overtime!
The Rams’ 10-11 ATS record ranked 17th in the league this year. The three teams that had the best cover rates were the Cowboys, Packers, and interestingly enough, the Bengals.
