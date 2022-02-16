Super Bowl 2022: Rams’ Sean McVay noncommittal about 2022 amid retirement rumors

The Los Angeles Rams are riding high after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, but there are some rather sizable concerns speeding toward them this offseason — the biggest two coming out of left field. Already strapped with trying to figure out which on their list of free agents will remain, a curveball thrown into the Odell Beckham Jr. mix by way of a possible torn ACL suffered at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, they now have the task of trying to convince both All-Pro defensive lineman Aaron Donald and head coach Sean McVay to say no to retirement.

Both are mulling the possibility of calling it a career after finally getting their hands on a Lombardi trophy, and neither have publicly committed to returning to LA for 2022. McVay is apparently least committal of the two, as evidenced when he revisited the topic 24 hours after becoming a champion.

“We’ll see,” McVay told The Los Angeles Times, when asked about coaching the Rams next season. “I’m just enjoying this moment right now. I’m really happy to be a part of this. Happy for that.”

If he ever was to walk away, he says now would be the time.

“I think you could definitely say that [it’s easier to leave now],” he added.

Where his exit would leave the Rams is anyone’s guess — be it a decision to promote from within or to try to reel in a head coaching whale from either the NFL or collegiate ranks. Having proven himself one of the smartest and brightest young coaches in the league, McVay reached two Super Bowls in a span of only four years, and missed the playoffs only once in his five-year tenure with LA. The 36-year-old still has a ton of coaching life left on his NFL tires, but he’s also eyeing something bigger than football.

And having now done what he set out to do in the sport, his other priorities become that much more important to him.

“I know I love football and I’m so invested in this thing,” McVay told media ahead of the Super Bowl. “And I’m in the moment right now. But at some point, too, if you said, ‘What do you want to be able to do?’ I want to be able to have a family, and I want to be able to spend time with them.”