NFL Sports

Super Bowl 2022 rosters: How the Rams and Bengals starters rated as high school recruits

February 10, 2022
Al Lindsey
No Comments


Getty Images

Super Bowl LVI kicks off on Sunday as the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals vie for each of their first world championships of the 2000s. The battle features young upstart quarterback Joe Burrow going against grizzled veteran Matthew Stafford in a battle of opposites. However, the two players share one thing in common — both were blue-chip recruits. 

However, the meeting of the two best football teams in the NFL features players from all over the recruiting map. The Rams’ Stafford was the No. 1 quarterback in the country and a five-star recruit. Top receiver Cooper Kupp was an unranked recruit from Eastern Washington. Star defenders Aaron Donald and Von Miller both ranked as three-star recruits, but Cincinnati Pro Bowler Trey Hendrickson ranked outside of the top 2,000. 

Strangely enough, the veteran Rams boast nine total four- or five-star starters, fewer than the amount on Cincinnati’s offense alone. In fact, the only listed starter who arrived as anything other than a four- or five-star recruit was right guard Hakeem Adeniji, a Kansas product. Left tackle Jonah Williams, receiver Tee Higgins and running back Joe Mixon were five-star recruits. 

In general, the offenses for both teams tended to be much more blue-chip heavy than the defenses. Sixteen of the 22 combined starters on offense rated as blue-chip recruits, though the unranked Kupp and two-star tight end Tyler Higbee stand out. Defensively, seven of the 22 starters were blue-chippers. Two of the three defensive Pro Bowlers from these two teams were two or three stars. 

Of course, this list only features starters and not key backups that could easily factor into the championship race. But while four- and five-star recruits start from ahead, the five unranked prospects starting in the Super Bowl is an important reminder — no matter where you start, there’s always a path to the highest stage.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the Rams’ offense based on the team’s depth chart (all are high school rankings courtesy of 247Sports Composite):

QB Matthew Stafford

5

No. 6

No. 1 Pro-style QB

HB Cam Akers

5

No. 3

No. 2 RB

WR Cooper Kupp

N/A

Unranked

Unranked

WR Van Jefferson

4

No. 106

No. 11 WR

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

4

No. 135

No. 20 WR

TE Tyler Higbee

2

No. 2,162

No. 91 TE

LT Andrew Whitworth

5

No. 38

No. 1 OG

LG David Edwards

3

No. 638

No. 21 TE

C Brian Allen

4

No. 293

No. 3 OC

RG Austin Corbett

N/A

Unranked

Unranked

RT Rob Havenstein

3

No. 649

No. 30 OG

Now let’s take a look at the Rams’ defense:

DE A’Shawn Robinson

5

No. 31

No. 2 OT

NT Greg Gaines

3

No. 711

No. 48 DT

DT Aaron Donald

3

No. 353

No. 30 DT

OLB Von Miller

3

No. 288

No. 17 OLB

OLB Leonard Floyd

4

No. 140

No. 14 OLB

ILB Ernest Jones

3

No. 926

No. 62 OLB

ILB Troy Reeder

3

No. 500

No. 22 ILB

CB Jalen Ramsey

5

No. 16

No. 2 CB

CB Darious Williams

N/A

Unranked

Unranked

SS Nick Scott

3

No. 1,697

No. 141 ATH

FS Taylor Rapp

3

No. 471

No. 27 S

Let’s switch over the the Bengals and check out their offense based on the team’s official depth chart:

QB Joe Burrow

4

No. 280

No. 8 DUAL QB

RB Joe Mixon

5

No. 19

No. 1 APB

WR Ja’Marr Chase

4

No. 84

No. 15 WR

WR Tee Higgins

5

No. 19

No. 2 WR

WR Tyler Boyd

4

No. 125

No. 14 WR

TE C.J. Uzomah4No. 246No. 19 ATH

LT Jonah Williams

5

No. 17

No. 2 OT

LG Quinton Spain

4

No. 192

No. 8 OG

C Trey Hopkins

4

No. 70

No. 1 OG

RG Hakeem Adeniji

N/A

Unranked

Unranked

RT Isaiah Prince

4

No. 101

No. 5 OT

And here’s the Bengals defense:

Player

Stars

Overall rank

Position rank

DE Sam Hubbard

4

No. 192

No. 13 ATH

NT D.J. Reader

4

No. 373

No. 18 OG

DT B.J. Hill

3

No. 1,121

No. 55 SDE

DE Trey Hendrickson

2

No. 2,159

No. 101 WDE

SLB Markus Bailey

3

No. 991

No. 58 OLB

MLB Germaine Pratt

3

No. 396

No. 29 S

WLB Logan Wilson

2

No. 3,208

No. 377 WR

CB Chidobe Awuzie

3

No. 1,548

No. 112 S

CB Eli Apple

4

No. 52

No. 7 CB

SS Vonn Bell

5

No. 26

No. 2 S

FS Jessie Bates

3

No. 1,741

No. 124 S





Source link

Read more about NBA MLB, NFL

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram