Super Bowl 2022: Sean McVay will return to coach Rams in 2022 and beyond, per report

Sean McVay quashed the rumors circulating about his future as the coach of the Los Angeles Rams, telling NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport he will be back as the Rams’ coach for the 2022 season and beyond. Rumors began making the rounds on McVay’s future once Super Bowl LVI was completed, based on McVay being the son of a TV executive and the desire to start a family.

“I love this so much that it’s such a passion,” McVay said Friday, via USA Today. “But I also know that what I’ve seen from some of my closest friends, whether it’s coaches or even some of our players, I’m gonna be married this summer, I want to have a family and I think being able to find that balance but also be able to give the time necessary.

“I have always had a dream about being able to be a father and I can’t predict the future, you know? I jokingly say that.”

At 31 years old, McVay became the youngest head coach in NFL history and has taken the franchise to heights not seen since “The Greatest Show on Turf” days. The Rams are 55-26 in McVay’s five seasons in Los Angeles, winning three NFC West titles and two NFC Championships. McVay has led the Rams to four double-digit win seasons and is the youngest head coach to appear in two Super Bowls (36 years, 1 month old).

A win Sunday would make McVay the youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl. Whether he’s hinting at early retirement or not, he knows his plans for 2022.

McVay told Rapoport he’s “committed to this team and coaching,” even though he’s uncertain regarding his long-term future as a NFL head coach. For the next several seasons, McVay will make sure he’ll be leading the Rams.