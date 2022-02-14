Super Bowl 2022: Von Miller ties career record for sacks, dedicates victory to Demaryius Thomas

Von Miller added to his Super Bowl legacy in the Los Angeles Rams’ victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, adding two more sacks to his Super Bowl resume. Miller has played in two Super Bowls and has recorded at least two sacks in each of them, becoming just the second player in NFL history to record multiple sacks in multiple Super Bowls (Justin Tuck was the first to accomplish the feat in Super Bowl XLII and XLVI with the New York Giants).

Miller has 4.5 sacks in his Super Bowl career, tying Charles Haley for the most in NFL history. Miller has only played in two Super Bowls while Haley suited up for five, making the feat all the more impressive.

Miller dedicated the victory to former Denver Broncos teammate Demaryius Thomas, who passed away late last year. Miller wore a No. 88 sticker on his helmet throughout the year and during the Rams’ championship run.

“I don’t think I’ve ever played for more in my career, man,” Miller said to NFL Network after the game, via the Broncos website. “I was playing for D.T.; he passed away suddenly in December. I was playing for my son; he was born in August. Playing for Trevor Moawad; he passed away after the very first game of the season. Playing for all of my teammates here.”

Miller became his dominant self once again in Los Angeles, recording 31 tackles, five sacks, eight quarterback hits, and 12 tackles for loss in eight regular season games with the Rams. Including the playoffs, Miller’s 19 tackles for loss since Week 10 led the NFL, and finished with nine sacks in 12 games.

The Rams gave up a high price for Miller, who added to his legacy with another dominant Super Bowl performance.