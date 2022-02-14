NFL Sports

Super Bowl 2022: Watch Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson hype up crowd, introduce Bengals and Rams in Los Angeles

February 13, 2022
Al Lindsey
Getty Images

If you were not already hyped for the Super Bowl, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made sure every fan was ready to run through a brick wall. The actor, businessman, former wrestler and jack of all trades introduced Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

“The Rock” was on the field at SoFi Stadium to kick off the game. He first introduced the champions of the NFC, the Rams. He talked about their unrelenting defense and their explosive offense, describing the team in their home stadium.

Johnson then introduced the AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals, who he said are a “team that has risen from the ashes.”

He noted that they are ready to “give their city their first Super Bowl win in franchise history.”

Johnson said:

“It is time it, it is time for all of us here and millions around the world to bear witness to these incredible players who will leave every once of sweat, guts and pride and legacy on this … field because that is what champions do.”

He said it was his honor to finally announce the game beginning. 

Johnson also celebrated “Super Gold Sunday,” the first time the Super Bowl and the Olympics are taking place on the same day.





