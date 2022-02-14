Super Bowl 2023: How to watch on TV, stream, date, location, more details

For the fifth time, the Super Bowl will be played in the desert in 2023. Super Bowl LVII will be played inside State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The game will kick off on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. Fox will be on the call for the big game.

It will be the first Super Bowl played in Arizona since the Patriots’ come-from-behind victory over the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX. Seven years earlier, Eli Manning and the Giants spoiled the Patriots’ dreams of a 19-0 season after pulling off a 17-14 in the first-ever Super Bowl played inside State Farm Stadium.

How to watch 2023 Super Bowl

Date: Sunday, Feb. 12 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

The first Super Bowl played in Arizona occurred on Jan. 28, 1996. The game, which was played at Sun Devil Stadium, was a hard-fought game between the Cowboys and Steelers. A double-digit underdog, the Steelers pulled to within three points late before a costly interception sealed the Cowboys’ third Super Bowl win in four years.

If history repeats itself, the Cardinals will represent the NFC in next year’s Super Bowl, as the Rams and Buccaneers won the last two Super Bowls on their home turf. The Cardinals made the playoffs this season before losing to the eventual champion Rams in the wild card round.

Speaking of Los Angeles, the Rams will now look to become the first team since the 2003-04 Patriots to win back-to-back championships.