Super Bowl 56: Watch LeBron James break into dance, celebrate Odell Beckham Jr. touchdown

One of the most prominent storylines among the supporting cast of players in Super Bowl 56 is that of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.: Once a superstar on the New York Giants, Beckham was relegated to free agency midseason, forcing his way off the Cleveland Browns as questions about both whether he was a good teammate and if he was past his prime swirled.

With the Rams, Beckham has revived his career all the way to the point of playing in the Super Bowl, where he scored the first touchdown of the game on a 14-yard pass from Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. Beckham’s touchdown was a popular one, and among the most-hyped for it was NBA icon and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

Watching the Super Bowl from the suite level, LeBron James broke into a dance in celebration as Odell Beckham scored the Super Bowl’s first points.

Unfortunately, things changed for Beckham in the second quarter. He appeared to take a bad step on an incompletion, and had to be helped to the sideline, and eventually the locker room, after suffering a left knee injury in the second quarter.