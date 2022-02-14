Sports

Super Bowl halftime show – Social media lights up for Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Eminem

February 13, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
No Comments


8:35 PM ET

  • Kelly CohenESPN

The halftime show at Super Bowl LVI, between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, was star-studded — as were the reactions.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar all took the stage at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Then came guest stars 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Lamar are all Southern California natives, so it was no surprise that the halftime show delivered.

The performers were announced in September.

“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” Dre said in a statement at the time, adding the performance would be an “unforgettable cultural moment.”

“Straight Outta Compton” director F. Gary Gray then released a trailer titled “The Call” in January to tease the performance.

Sunday’s halftime show was the third year of collaboration between the NFL and Roc Nation, the entertainment company founded by Jay-Z.

Reactions poured in:





Source link

Read more about NBA MLB, NFL

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram