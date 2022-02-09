Super Bowl menu ideas and recipes

From burgers, hot dogs, tacos, BBQ and wings, to salsas and cocktails, here are some tempting recipes from top chefs, cookbook authors and restaurateurs to go with watching the Big Game on Sunday, February 13. And whether you’re rooting for the Rams or the Bengals, you will cheer some of the tasty dishes here!

From chef Eddie Jackson:

Eddie Jackson’s Cajun Sticky Wings. Harper Design



From chef Erik Blauberg:

From chef Guy Fieri:

Chicken Avocado Egg Rolls, The Spaniards Cocktail of Shrimp, No Can Beato This Taquito, Tailgate Artichoke Dip, Baltimore Pit Beef Sandwich, Brick in the Wall Wings

Ritz Cheese Steak Sliders, Bacon Wrapped Prawns with Chipotle BBQ Sauce, Big Island Pork Bites, Pineapple Savoy Slaw with Ginger Aioli, Ritz Asian Shrimp Toppers, Italian Stuffed Jalapenos

Quick BBQ Brisket

Guy Fieri’s Quick BBQ Brisket. Aubrie Pick



From actor-restaurateur Danny Trejo:

Danny Trejo’s Carne Asada Tacos. Clarkson Potter



From chef David Burke:

From chef Bobby Flay:

A chef Bobby Flay hot dog. CBS News



From restaurateur Tim Love:

From pit-master Kenny Callaghan:

From cookbook author Katie Lee:

Chili-Cheese Dip, Buffalo Chicken Quesadillas, Insanely Good Turkey Tacos, Heavyweight Hoagie, Breaded Pork Cutlet Satay, Shrimp Po Boy

Buffalo Chicken Salad, Sausage and Pepper Stromboli, Super Nachos, Nacho Cheese Sauce, Turkey Cheeseburger Sliders with Caramelized Onions

Cocktails: Red Sky (Mexican Bloody Mary), Virgin Pina Colada (alcohol-free), Miami Vice, Passion Fruit Mojito, Ocean Drive Punch

From celebrity event planner Colin Cowie:

From chef Mikey Price:

From cookbook author Robin Miller:

From restaurateur Ira Freehof:

From chef Vivek Surti:

Bourbon Fruit Tea Punch. Bon Appetit/Photographer: Marcus Nilsson



From food writer Betty Cortina:

From journalist Rene Syler:

From cookbook author Chris Kimball:

From reality TV star Bethenny Frankel:

