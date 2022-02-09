Super Bowl menu ideas and recipes

From burgers, hot dogs, tacos, BBQ and wings, to salsas and cocktails, here are some tempting recipes from top chefs, cookbook authors and restaurateurs to go with watching the Big Game on Sunday, February 13. And whether you’re rooting for the Rams or the Bengals, you will cheer some of the tasty dishes here!
From chef Eddie Jackson:
From chef Erik Blauberg:
From chef Guy Fieri:
- Chicken Avocado Egg Rolls, The Spaniards Cocktail of Shrimp, No Can Beato This Taquito, Tailgate Artichoke Dip, Baltimore Pit Beef Sandwich, Brick in the Wall Wings
- Ritz Cheese Steak Sliders, Bacon Wrapped Prawns with Chipotle BBQ Sauce, Big Island Pork Bites, Pineapple Savoy Slaw with Ginger Aioli, Ritz Asian Shrimp Toppers, Italian Stuffed Jalapenos
- Quick BBQ Brisket
From actor-restaurateur Danny Trejo:
From chef David Burke:
From chef Bobby Flay:
From restaurateur Tim Love:
From pit-master Kenny Callaghan:
From cookbook author Katie Lee:
- Chili-Cheese Dip, Buffalo Chicken Quesadillas, Insanely Good Turkey Tacos, Heavyweight Hoagie, Breaded Pork Cutlet Satay, Shrimp Po Boy
- Buffalo Chicken Salad, Sausage and Pepper Stromboli, Super Nachos, Nacho Cheese Sauce, Turkey Cheeseburger Sliders with Caramelized Onions
- Cocktails: Red Sky (Mexican Bloody Mary), Virgin Pina Colada (alcohol-free), Miami Vice, Passion Fruit Mojito, Ocean Drive Punch
From celebrity event planner Colin Cowie:
From chef Mikey Price:
From cookbook author Robin Miller:
From restaurateur Ira Freehof:
From chef Vivek Surti:
From food writer Betty Cortina:
From journalist Rene Syler:
From cookbook author Chris Kimball:
From reality TV star Bethenny Frankel:
Download our Free App
For Breaking News & Analysis Download the Free CBS News app