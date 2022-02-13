Super Bowl MVPs throughout NFL history: Joe Burrow, Matthew Stafford look to be third straight QB to win award

| I
| Bart Starr, QB, Green Bay
| Two touchdown passes in the Packers’ 35-10 win over the Chiefs
| II
| Bart Starr, QB, Green Bay
| 202 yards passing, one TD in the Packers’ 33-14 win over the Oakland Raiders
| III
| Joe Namath, QB, New York
| 206 yards passing in the Jets’ 16-7 upset win over the Colts
| IV
| Len Dawson, QB, Kansas City
| 142 yards passing, one TD in the Chiefs’ 23-7 win over the Vikings
| V
| Chuck Howley, LB, Dallas
| Two interceptions and a fumble recovery in a 16-13 loss to the Colts
| VI
| Roger Staubach, QB, Dallas
| 119 yards passing and two TDs in a 24-3 Cowboys’ rout of the Dolphins
| VII
| Jake Scott, S, Miami
| Two interceptions in the Dolphins’ 14-7 win over Washington to cap the NFL’s only perfect season
| VIII
| Larry Csonka, FB, Miami
| 33 carries, 145 yards rushing, two TDs in the Dolphins’ 24-7 win over the Vikings
| IX
| Franco Harris, RB, Pittsburgh
| 158 yards rushing, one TD in the Steelers’ 16-6 win over the Vikings
| X
| Lynn Swann, WR, Pittsburgh
|Four catches, 161 yards, one TD in the Steelers’ 21-17 win over the Cowboys
| XI
| Fred Biletnikoff, WR, Oakland
|Four catches, 79 yards in the Raiders’ 32-14 win over the Vikings
| XII
| Harvey Martin & Randy White, DL, Dallas
| Led Dallas defense that forced eight turnovers in a 27-10 win over the Broncos
| XIII
| Terry Bradshaw, QB, Pittsburgh
| 318 yards passing, four TDs in a 35-31 win over the Cowboys
| XIV
| Terry Bradshaw, QB, Pittsburgh
| 309 yards passing, two TDs in a 31-19 win over the Los Angeles Rams
| XV
| Jim Plunkett, QB, Oakland
| 261 yards passing, three TDs in a 27-10 win over the Eagles
| XVI
| Joe Montana, QB, San Francisco
| 157 yards passing, one TD in a 26-21 win over the Bengals
| XVII
| John Riggins, RB, Washington
| 166 yards rushing, one TD in a 27-17 Washington’s win over the Dolphins
| XVIII
| Marcus Allen, RB, Los Angeles
| 20 carries, 191 yards rushing, two TDs in a 38-9 Raiders’ win over Washington
| XIX
| Joe Montana, QB, San Francisco
| 331 yards passing, three TDs in a 38-16 win over the Dolphins
| XX
| Richard Dent, DE, Chicago
| Two sacks, two forced fumbles in the Bears’ 46-10 demolition of the Patriots
| XXI
| Phil Simms, QB, New York
| 268 yards passing, three TDs in the Giants’ 39-20 win over the Broncos
| XXII
| Doug Williams, QB, Washington
| 340 yards passing, four TDs in Washington’s 42-10 rout of the Broncos
| XXIII
| Jerry Rice, WR, San Francisco
| 11 catches, 215 yards, one TD in the 49ers’ 20-16 win over the Bengals
| XXIV
| Joe Montana, QB, San Francisco
| 297 yards passing, five TDs in the 49ers’ 55-10 drubbing of the Broncos
| XXV
| Ottis Anderson, RB, New York
| 102 yards rushing, one TD in the Giants’ 20-19 win over the Bills
| XXVI
| Mark Rypien, QB, Washington
| 292 yards passing, two TDs in Washington’s 37-24 win over the Bills
| XXVII
| Troy Aikman, QB, Dallas
| 273 yards passing, four TDs in the Cowboys’ 52-17 win over the Bills
| XXVIII
| Emmitt Smith, RB, Dallas
| 30 carries, 132 yards, two TDs in the Cowboys’ 30-13 win over the Bills
| XXIX
| Steve Young, QB, San Francisco
| 325 yards passing, six TDs in the 49ers’ 49-26 rout of the Chargers
| XXX
| Larry Brown, CB, Dallas
| Two interceptions in the Cowboys’ 27-17 win over the Steelers
| XXXI
| Desmond Howard, KR, Green Bay
| 244 all-purpose yards, 99-yard kick return TD in the Packers’ 35-21 win over the Patriots
| XXXII
| Terrell Davis, RB, Denver
| 30 carries, 157 yards, three TDs in the Broncos’ 31-24 win over the Packers
| XXXIII
| John Elway, QB, Denver
| 336 yards passing, one TD in the Broncos’ 34-19 win over the Falcons
| XXXIV
| Kurt Warner, QB, St. Louis
| 414 yards passing, two TDs in the St. Louis Rams’ 23-16 win over the Titans
| XXXV
| Ray Lewis, LB, Baltimore
| Led a dominant Ravens defense in a 34-7 win over the Giants
| XXXVI
| Tom Brady, QB, New England
| 145 yards passing, one TD in a 20-17 win over the Rams
| XXXVII
| Dexter Jackson, CB, Tampa Bay
| Two first-half interceptions in a 48-21 Bucs’ rout of the Raiders
| XXXVIII
| Tom Brady, QB, New England
| 354 yards passing, three TDs in the Patriots’ 32-29 win over the Panthers
| XXXIX
| Deion Branch, WR, New England
| 11 catches, 133 yards in the Patriots’ 24-21 win over the Eagles
| XL
| Hines Ward, WR, Pittsburgh
|Five catches, 123 yards, one TD in the Steelers’ 21-10 win over the Seahawks
| XLI
| Peyton Manning, QB, Indianapolis
| 247 yards passing, one TD in the Colts’ 29-17 win over the Bears
| XLII
| Eli Manning, QB, New York Giants
| 255 yards passing, two TDs in the Giants’ 17-14 upset of the Patriots
| XLIII
| Santonio Holmes, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
|Nine catches, 131 yards, one TD in the Steelers’ 27-23 win over the Cardinals
| XLIV
| Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints
| 32-of-39, 288 yards, two TDs in the Saints’ 31-17 win over the Colts
| XLV
| Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers
| 24-of-39, 304 yards, three TDs in the Packers’ 31-25 win over the Steelers
| XLVI
| Eli Manning, QB, New York Giants
| 30-of-40, 296 yards, one TD in the Giants’ 21-17 win over the Patriots
| XLVII
| Joe Flacco, QB, Baltimore Ravens
| 22-of-33, 287 yards, three TDs in the Ravens’ 34-31 win over the 49ers
| XLVIII
| Malcolm Smith, LB, Seattle Seahawks
| INT for TD, fumble recovery, 10 tackles in the Seahawks’ 43-8 demolition of the Broncos
| XLIX
| Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots
| 37-of-50, 328 yards, four TDs in the Patriots’ 28-24 win over the Seahawks
| 50
| Von Miller, LB, Denver Broncos
| Six tackles, 2.5 sacks, one pass defended in the Broncos’ 24-10 win over the Panthers
| LI
| Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots
| Finished 43-for-62, the most attempts in Super Bowl history, for 466 yards and two touchdowns in Patriots’ 34-28 OT win over Falcons
| LII
| Nick Foles, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
| 28-of-43, 373 yards and three touchdowns plus a touchdown reception in Philly’s 41-33 win over the Pats
|LIIII
|Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots
|10 catches, 141 yards (long of 27) in 13-3 win over Rams
|LIV
|Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
|26-of-42, for 286 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions while leading the Chiefs to 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter
|LV
|Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|21-of-29, 301 yards and three touchdowns and zero interceptions while leading the Buccaneers to the franchise’s second Super Bowl win
