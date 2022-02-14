Sports

Super Bowl MVPs throughout NFL history: Rams’ Cooper Kupp wins MVP after two-TD performance in win vs. Bengals

February 14, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
I Bart Starr, QB, Green Bay Two touchdown passes in the Packers’ 35-10 win over the Chiefs II Bart Starr, QB, Green Bay 202 yards passing, one TD in the Packers’ 33-14 win over the Oakland Raiders III Joe Namath, QB, New York 206 yards passing in the Jets’ 16-7 upset win over the Colts IV Len Dawson, QB, Kansas City 142 yards passing, one TD in the Chiefs’ 23-7 win over the Vikings V Chuck Howley, LB, Dallas Two interceptions and a fumble recovery in a 16-13 loss to the Colts VI Roger Staubach, QB, Dallas 119 yards passing and two TDs in a 24-3 Cowboys’ rout of the Dolphins VII Jake Scott, S, Miami Two interceptions in the Dolphins’ 14-7 win over Washington to cap the NFL’s only perfect season VIII Larry Csonka, FB, Miami 33 carries, 145 yards rushing, two TDs in the Dolphins’ 24-7 win over the Vikings IX Franco Harris, RB, Pittsburgh 158 yards rushing, one TD in the Steelers’ 16-6 win over the Vikings X Lynn Swann, WR, PittsburghFour catches, 161 yards, one TD in the Steelers’ 21-17 win over the Cowboys XI Fred Biletnikoff, WR, OaklandFour catches, 79 yards in the Raiders’ 32-14 win over the Vikings XII Harvey Martin & Randy White, DL, Dallas Led Dallas defense that forced eight turnovers in a 27-10 win over the Broncos XIII Terry Bradshaw, QB, Pittsburgh 318 yards passing, four TDs in a 35-31 win over the Cowboys XIV Terry Bradshaw, QB, Pittsburgh 309 yards passing, two TDs in a 31-19 win over the Los Angeles Rams XV Jim Plunkett, QB, Oakland 261 yards passing, three TDs in a 27-10 win over the Eagles XVI Joe Montana, QB, San Francisco 157 yards passing, one TD in a 26-21 win over the Bengals XVII John Riggins, RB, Washington 166 yards rushing, one TD in a 27-17 Washington’s win over the Dolphins XVIII Marcus Allen, RB, Los Angeles 20 carries, 191 yards rushing, two TDs in a 38-9 Raiders’ win over Washington XIX Joe Montana, QB, San Francisco 331 yards passing, three TDs in a 38-16 win over the Dolphins XX Richard Dent, DE, Chicago Two sacks, two forced fumbles in the Bears’ 46-10 demolition of the Patriots XXI Phil Simms, QB, New York 268 yards passing, three TDs in the Giants’ 39-20 win over the Broncos XXII Doug Williams, QB, Washington 340 yards passing, four TDs in Washington’s 42-10 rout of the Broncos XXIII Jerry Rice, WR, San Francisco 11 catches, 215 yards, one TD in the 49ers’ 20-16 win over the Bengals XXIV Joe Montana, QB, San Francisco 297 yards passing, five TDs in the 49ers’ 55-10 drubbing of the Broncos XXV Ottis Anderson, RB, New York 102 yards rushing, one TD in the Giants’ 20-19 win over the Bills XXVI Mark Rypien, QB, Washington 292 yards passing, two TDs in Washington’s 37-24 win over the Bills XXVII Troy Aikman, QB, Dallas 273 yards passing, four TDs in the Cowboys’ 52-17 win over the Bills XXVIII Emmitt Smith, RB, Dallas 30 carries, 132 yards, two TDs in the Cowboys’ 30-13 win over the Bills XXIX Steve Young, QB, San Francisco 325 yards passing, six TDs in the 49ers’ 49-26 rout of the Chargers XXX Larry Brown, CB, Dallas Two interceptions in the Cowboys’ 27-17 win over the Steelers XXXI Desmond Howard, KR, Green Bay 244 all-purpose yards, 99-yard kick return TD in the Packers’ 35-21 win over the Patriots XXXII Terrell Davis, RB, Denver 30 carries, 157 yards, three TDs in the Broncos’ 31-24 win over the Packers XXXIII John Elway, QB, Denver 336 yards passing, one TD in the Broncos’ 34-19 win over the Falcons XXXIV Kurt Warner, QB, St. Louis 414 yards passing, two TDs in the St. Louis Rams’ 23-16 win over the Titans XXXV Ray Lewis, LB, Baltimore Led a dominant Ravens defense in a 34-7 win over the Giants XXXVI Tom Brady, QB, New England 145 yards passing, one TD in a 20-17 win over the Rams XXXVII Dexter Jackson, CB, Tampa Bay Two first-half interceptions in a 48-21 Bucs’ rout of the Raiders XXXVIII Tom Brady, QB, New England 354 yards passing, three TDs in the Patriots’ 32-29 win over the Panthers XXXIX Deion Branch, WR, New England 11 catches, 133 yards in the Patriots’ 24-21 win over the Eagles XL Hines Ward, WR, PittsburghFive catches, 123 yards, one TD in the Steelers’ 21-10 win over the Seahawks XLI Peyton Manning, QB, Indianapolis 247 yards passing, one TD in the Colts’ 29-17 win over the Bears XLII Eli Manning, QB, New York Giants 255 yards passing, two TDs in the Giants’ 17-14 upset of the Patriots XLIII Santonio Holmes, WR, Pittsburgh SteelersNine catches, 131 yards, one TD in the Steelers’ 27-23 win over the Cardinals XLIV Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints 32-of-39, 288 yards, two TDs in the Saints’ 31-17 win over the Colts XLV Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers 24-of-39, 304 yards, three TDs in the Packers’ 31-25 win over the Steelers XLVI Eli Manning, QB, New York Giants 30-of-40, 296 yards, one TD in the Giants’ 21-17 win over the Patriots XLVII Joe Flacco, QB, Baltimore Ravens 22-of-33, 287 yards, three TDs in the Ravens’ 34-31 win over the 49ers XLVIII Malcolm Smith, LB, Seattle Seahawks INT for TD, fumble recovery, 10 tackles in the Seahawks’ 43-8 demolition of the Broncos XLIX Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots 37-of-50, 328 yards, four TDs in the Patriots’ 28-24 win over the Seahawks 50 Von Miller, LB, Denver Broncos Six tackles, 2.5 sacks, one pass defended in the Broncos’ 24-10 win over the Panthers LI Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots Finished 43-for-62, the most attempts in Super Bowl history, for 466 yards and two touchdowns in Patriots’ 34-28 OT win over Falcons LII Nick Foles, QB, Philadelphia Eagles 28-of-43, 373 yards and three touchdowns plus a touchdown reception in Philly’s 41-33 win over the PatsLIIIIJulian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots10 catches, 141 yards (long of 27) in 13-3 win over RamsLIVPatrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs26-of-42, for 286 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions while leading the Chiefs to 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarterLV Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 21-of-29, 301 yards and three touchdowns and zero interceptions while leading the Buccaneers to the franchise’s second Super Bowl winLVICooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams8 catches, 92 yards and 2 TDs (including game-winning score with 1:25 left) in 23-20 victory over Bengals





