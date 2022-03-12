Super Bowl national anthem: Gladys Knight to sing national anthem at Super Bowl LIII on February 3, 2019

“Empress of Soul” Gladys Knight will sing the nationwide anthem on the Tremendous Bowl, according to the NFL and CBS, which can broadcast the sport on February 3. Tremendous Bowl LIII might be hosted in Knight’s hometown of Atlanta.

The seven-time Grammy winner mentioned she is proud to sing the anthem — a pre-game custom which has sparked a polarizing debate during the last two soccer seasons. “I’m proud to make use of my voice to unite and characterize our nation in my hometown of Atlanta,” Knight mentioned in a press release. “The NFL just lately introduced their new social justice platform Encourage Change, and I’m honored to be part of its inaugural 12 months.”

In Might 2018, the NFL mandated that each one gamers should stand for the nationwide anthem and in the event that they did not, groups may self-discipline them. Nevertheless, forward of the season the NFL backed off the brand new coverage.

The league introduced its “Inspire Change” initiative earlier this month to showcase “the collaborative efforts of gamers, homeowners and the league to create constructive change in communities throughout the nation,” the NFL mentioned in a press release. The joint NFL players-owners working group authorized two new social justice grants to Large Brothers Large Sisters of America and Operation HOPE, and final season supported Dream Corps and the United Negro Faculty Fund.

The initiative is a response to the protests through the nationwide anthem, and the backlash they sparked after former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began kneeling in August 2016. President Trump fueled the controversy all through final season.

San Francisco 49ers security Eric Reid (35) and quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) kneel through the nationwide anthem earlier than an NFL soccer recreation in 2016. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP



Tremendous Bowl halftime present

Along with Knight’s pre-game efficiency, Maroon 5 will headline the halftime present. The band might be joined by rapper Travis Scott and Large Boi, who’s from Atlanta.

A number of artists reportedly refused to play the Tremendous Bowl halftime present, as a present of solidarity with Kaepernick and different gamers who’ve kneeled in protest through the anthem.

Maroon 5 will headline the halftime present, with artists Travis Scott and Large Boi becoming a member of them. Maroon 5



Each Rihanna and Pink turned down the gig, Entertainment Tonight reports. “Rihanna was the front-runner for subsequent 12 months’s Tremendous Bowl halftime present,” a supply advised ET. “CBS and the NFL reached out to Rihanna first, who after fascinated about the provide, determined to move as a result of NFL and the state of affairs concerning gamers kneeling.”

Kaepernick despatched a message to Travis Scott after the rapper determined to carry out on the large recreation. The player-turned-activist retweeted followers who had been pushing again on a latest Variety report claiming Kaepernick and Scott had reached a degree of “mutual respect and understanding” after “a minimum of one telephone dialog,” ET reports.

“There’s NO mutual respect and there may be NO understanding for anybody working towards @Kaepernick7 PERIOD. #stoplying,” learn a tweet from Kaepernick’s girlfriend, Nessa, which he retweeted.

Jay-Z tried to speak Travis Scott out of the controversial efficiency, Variety reported. Representatives for each stars declined to remark or couldn’t be reached by the publication.

The right way to watch Tremendous Bowl LIII

Extra



