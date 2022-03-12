Super Bowl national anthem: Over or under? Gamblers debate length of Gladys Knight’s “Star-Spangled Banner”

Essentially the most controversial name of this yr’s Tremendous Bowl had nothing to do with soccer. People wagered an estimated $6 billion on the large recreation between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams — together with an particularly common “prop guess” or “proposition guess” on how lengthy it might take Gladys Knight to sing the nationwide anthem.
However it’s unclear if the Empress of Soul’s efficiency on Sunday ended after the primary “courageous” or second “courageous” she belted out. It appeared like Knight completed singing “courageous” at round 1:49, earlier than repeating “the courageous” once more — drawing out the size of the track to only over two minutes.
Most sports activities betting outfits set the over/underneath line at 1:50, that means if the tune formally ended after the primary “courageous,” then underneath would have been paid out, but when it ended when she stopped singing, over would have been the winner.
There was a lot dispute round how lengthy the track formally ended that sportsbook BetOnline.ag paid out bettors on each side of the road, Sbnation.com reported.
Different sportsbooks had made clear prematurely that they might cease the clock on the finish of the primary “courageous,” leaving no room for debate.
Playing Guru RJ Bell suggested bettors to pay shut consideration to the nice print on non-standard prop bets.
“MAKE SURE YOU UNDERSTAND YOUR BOOK’S TERMS on all non-standard props!” he tweeted forward of the Tremendous Bowl efficiency.
Bell additionally leaked obvious inside data on how lengthy he anticipated the anthem would final — making it identified to the general public {that a} cameraman who had heard rehearsals mentioned they clocked in at 1:59 and a couple of:00.
Bell estimates that greater than $1 million was wagered on simply the size of the nationwide anthem, making for some very disgruntled gamblers.
A publicist for Knight mentioned the recording star “was very glad to sing the nationwide anthem” and declined additional remark in an electronic mail to CBS MoneyWatch.
Whereas Knight herself has not weighed in on when the track ended, presumably the Empress of Soul’s track is over when the Empress of Soul stops singing.
The standard of her efficiency, although, has not been a matter of debate: Everybody agreed it was lovely.