Super Bowl results, final scores: Every winner, loser and MVP of the first 55 Super Bowls

The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams can make history by winning Super Bowl LVI. The Bengals would win their first Super Bowl while removing themselves from the list of teams that are still looking to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the first time. The Rams, owners of one Lombardi Trophy, are looking to join the 1983 Raiders as the only Los Angeles-based teams to win the Super Bowl.

Joe Burrow and Matthew Stafford can also looking to become the third consecutive quarterback to win Super Bowl MVP. Tom Brady took home the award for a record fifth time last season after leading the Buccaneers to their second Super Bowl win. Patrick Mahomes, the quarterback the Buccaneers defeated in the Super Bowl, won MVP honors the previous year in Kansas City’s win over San Francisco in Super Bowl LIV. Sunday’s game marks the first time that two fourth seeded playoffs teams will meet in the big game. It is also just the second time that two former No. 1 overall picks at the quarterback position will face off in the Super Bowl.

Before the Bengals and Rams face off in Tampa on Sunday, here are the scores of the previous 55 Super Bowls: