Front Page Sports

Super Bowl Sooners: Rams vs. Bengals

February 13, 2022
Al Lindsey
Bobby Evans, OL, Rams

  • No. 71
  • 6-4, 312
  • Allen, TX
  • At Oklahoma: 2015-18

Bobby Evans was a natural fit at Oklahoma. His dad, Bobby Joe Evans, was a 6-foot-9, 270-pound power forward under Billy Tubbs from 1996-98. His big brother was Bob Stoops linebacker Tay Evans. He committed to the Sooners in 2013 and signed as a member of the class of 2015 as a four-star prospect out of Allen, TX. 



